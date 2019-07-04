Seychelles shines in Italy as top Italian journalists visit the destination

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) through its representations in Italy organized a successful press trip for seven top Italian journalists in June 2019.

The aim of the press trip was to allow the Italian press to discover the destination and increase the destination visibility on the Italian national media.

Spearheading the project, the STB Director for Italy, Turkey, Greece and the Mediterranean, Ms. Monette Rose accompanied the group which consisted of three trade journalists – Mr. Andrea Lovelock for L’Agenzia di Viaggi, Ms. Eleonora David for Turismo & Attualità, Ms. Marina Firrao for Travel Quotidiano – and four consumer journalists – Ms. Sara Ficocelli for La Repubblica, Ms. Daniela Giammusso for Ansa, Ms. Livia Fabietti for La Stampa and Ms. Veronica Mazza for Cosmopolitan.

The visit was centered on the three main islands of Mahé, Praslin and La Digue and was made possible with the support of hotel establishment partners namely La Digue Island Lodge, Paradise Sun Hotel and Constance Hotels.

During their visit to Seychelles, the Italian press group had the opportunity to experience the beauty of the islands including its pristine beaches, the natural lush setting and specially the Creole culture and people.

They were captured by the exotic life on La Digue where they learned how to cook typical Creole dishes in the traditional way with one of the Chefs of the Digue Island Lodge Resort. They also discovered the multiple trekking paths, explored secluded beaches like Anse Coco with a professional guide, and enjoyed a relaxing time in the turquoise waters of Anse Source D’Argent.

While their stay on Praslin the group was hosted with five star services and treatments by Paradise Sun Hotel. Their Seychelles second biggest Island gave them an opportunity to visit the iconic Anse Lazio and Anse Georgette and the UNESCO site of Vallée De Mai, as they left impressed by the beauty of the island’s nature.

They ended their Seychelles adventure on Mahé, where they discovered the Port Launay Marine Park as they were pampered by Constance Resort’s services, containing a Balinese massage in the U Spa and the great gastronomy offered by the different restaurants.

The seven media personalities provided Seychelles with intensive visibility on their social networks channels while in the archipelago.

Speaking about the media trip, the STB representative for Italy, Turkey, Greece and the Mediterranean, Ms. Monette Rose mentioned the importance of remaining visible on the Italian market in order to reach consumers, travel trade, and boost visibility for the summer season onwards.

“It has been a great experience for all of them and left the archipelago impressed by its beauty and above all the people. This kind of projects are very important to market the destination – it offers journalists the chance to gain first-hand experience of a place or a particular situation or product, in order to gain great visibility”, said Monette Rose.

Following their visit, more coverage about Seychelles as a destination is expected to be released in the Italian media.

Click here for more information on Seychelles.