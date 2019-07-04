Thailand sends medics to Saudi Arabia to assist Thai Hajj pilgrims

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry announced that it plans to dispatch medical teams to assist an estimated 8,000 Thai pilgrims undertaking the Hajj to Saudi Arabia this year.

The ministry said in a statement that three medical teams are being sent to oversee the health of the Thai pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The first 12-member medical team left for Saudi Arabia Tuesday night. The second team is scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on July 12 and the third team on July 22.

The Health Ministry dispatches medical teams every year to tend to Thai pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 357 Hajj health volunteers have gone through training to assist the medical teams in the field and to ensure Thai pilgrims have access to medical help during the pilgrimage.

A temporary hospital has been set up to provide medical service for emergency patients and inpatients in Mecca and Medina, said the statement.