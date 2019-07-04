Chengdu Tianfu International Airport: 100 million passengers annually by 2025

Sichuan has become an important convergence point along the “Belt Road”. As the capital of Sichuan Province, Chengdu is in the key position of “one belt and one road” construction. In recent years, it has been committed to building and developing an international aviation hub.

In 2018, Chengdu Airport’s passenger throughput reached 52,950,529, an increase of 6.2% over the same period last year, only behind Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong and Guangzhou Baiyun, ranking fourth in mainland China’s airports. As of June 2019, there were 118 international (regional) routes in Chengdu, making it the top in the Central and Western regions.

The route covers major hub cities in Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania, and is within 15 hours of flight circles from major hub cities in the world. In the past six months, international passenger flights through Chengdu have increased by more than 50% year on year.

Nowadays, Chengdu people no longer need to transit at Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other places. They can travel to all parts of the world at their doorsteps!

According to Ctrip’s “5-1-2019 (Labour Day Holidays) Tourism Trend Forecast Report”, Chengdu ranked fourth among the top 20 outbound tourist cities and fourth among the top 20 in consumer spending. It can be seen that Chengdu people are always enthusiastic about travelling to “see the big world”.

Chengdu will complete the international route network plan of “48 + 14 + 30” in 2022. The newly-built Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is also expected to be put into operation in the first half of 2021, and the annual passenger throughput of Chengdu International Airport Hub is expected to reach more than 100 million passengers by 2025.