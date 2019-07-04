Rising demand for Turkey tourism: Pegasus Airlines partners with Expedia Partner Solutions

Low-cost Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines is joining forces with Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS), the B2B brand of Expedia Group, in order to keep up with Turkey’s rapid increase in both domestic and international tourism.

2018 saw a rise in domestic travel in Turkey, reaching more than 78 million trips annually, and a resulting 14% rise in the spend of domestic tourists compared to the previous year. Last year, Turkey also achieved the highest growth of international inbound tourism across 33 European countries (21.8%) . The growing strength of Turkey’s tourism economy plus other industry events led Pegasus to change their accommodations provider. After careful consideration, Pegasus chose to join forces with EPS, integrating with EPS’s e-commerce template solution, Hotels.com For Partners.

Alfonso Paredes, Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA & LATAM, EPS brand, says: “As Turkey’s tourism industry continues to boom, now is a particularly exciting time to be working with the country’s most established low-cost airline. At EPS, our turnkey template solution, Hotels.com for Partners, is constantly optimized through meticulous user testing, helping our travel partners provide the best possible booking experience for their travelers. Drawing on our expertise in collaborating with airlines, we are proud to be working with Pegasus to convert its strong online traffic into accommodation bookings in both Turkish and international destinations.”

Onur Dedekoylu, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Pegasus, says: “Implementing Hotels.com For Partners gives us the fantastic opportunity to capitalize on Turkey’s growing tourism industry and offer our travelers the best of Hotels.com, including payment options and package deals that best meet their needs. Our travelers can now choose to pay for their accommodation online before their trip or when they arrive at the property. As a company that greatly values our travelers’ satisfaction, we are pleased to be able to offer them more choice when it comes to paying for and planning their trip”.