Russian Convention Bureau holds General Meeting and expands Board

The General Meeting of members of the Russian Convention Bureau was held on June 27, 2019. The meeting discussed the results of the RCB’s work and a number of important organizational issues.

The meeting became an important event because it took place at the venue of the new Congress Hall of Yekaterinburg-EXPO International Exhibition Center (Yekaterinburg, EXPO-Boulevard, 2) and it became the first event to be held at the new venue. This fact is even more remarkable given that the first guests of the new venue at the Russian Convention Bureau event were the leading representatives of the Russian event industry who could appreciate the grand scale and potential of the new convention and exhibition venue.

Alexey Kalachev, Director of the Russian Convention Bureau, said, “The new venue must become one of the flagships of the Russian event industry, intended for business events at the highest level. I am sure that the upcoming major events: INNOPROM and the Second Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS-2019) will allow to demonstrate the increasing event potential of Sverdlovsk Region on the Russian and international markets. Yekaterinburg has stably been one of top three leaders in the rating of event attractiveness of Russian regions, ranking second for five years in a row (the rating has been prepared by R&C Market Research Company). This is the testimony to the active position that the region holds in promotion on the Russian and foreign markets, which positively affects the international event image of the region and its investment attractiveness.”

The General Meeting also decided to approve the list of new candidates who became members of the Board.

The new members of the RCB Board are:

• Artur Antonyan, First Deputy General Director of JSC VDNH;

• Sergey Bednov, General Director of JSC EXPOCENTER;

• Igor Danilov, General Director of JSC Urals Exhibition Center (Yekaterinburg Expo);

• Nadezhda Korotovskikh, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Interservice LLC;

• Ilya Kuznetsov, General Director of LLC Congress International;

• Vladimir Salamatov, General Director of LLC International Trade and Integration

Chairman of the RCB Board, Director of Rosscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev, said, “Adding a number of reputable professionals in convention and exhibition business to our Board, their experience and expertise will provide a new impetus to the activities of the Russian Convention Bureau and development of the Russian event industry as a whole. I am confident that the work of the new Board will be very effective and quite productive.”

The Russian Convention Bureau, the St. Petersburg State Economic University and the Asia Pacific Institute for Event Management (APIEM), one of the internationally recognized centers of professional competencies in the event industry, signed a tripartite cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the General Meeting. The agreement presupposes implementing a certification scheme for Russian companies seeking international standardization certificates, first through developing individual professional competencies at SPSEU and then receiving the APIEM International Certificate.

The Urals Congress Bureau, Yekaterinburg-Expo IEC, and Yekaterinburg Convention Bureau served as co-organizers of the RCB General Meeting, and assisted during the event.

The program of the General Meeting also included a reception of the Russian Convention Bureau, which presented a great opportunity for an informal discussion of the meeting’s agenda with other members of the RCB and guests of the event. The reception took place at the venue of Yekaterinburg Arena Central Stadium. Alexey Kalachev, Director of the Russian Convention Bureau, said that the choice of the venue for the traditional evening program once again highlighted the teamwork in the RCB and became an effective tool for event networking.