Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi appoints new Executive Chef

Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi announced the appointment of Vikas Pant as Executive Chef. With over 22 years of culinary management expertise, he brings on table the best of innovative practices to the hotels’ diverse culinary scene. A seasoned F& B professional, he will helm the kitchen team and present a refreshing dining experience at the hotel’s flagship restaurants, which includes a tranquil poolside barbecue – Angare, a global all-day restaurant – Café Pride, a Pan-Asian Restaurant – Oriental Spice and a bakery & confectionary outlet – Mr. Confectioner.

Mohammad Shoeb, Associate Vice President, Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi says, “We are delighted to welcome Vikas Pant as our new Executive Chef. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, innovative skills and adds new dimensions to the culinary table. We are confident that he will deliver a memorable dining experience to satisfy the taste buds of our discerning patrons from across the world. In his new role, Chef Vikas Pant will oversee the planning, managing and organizing all the food offerings at the hotel”

Chef Vikas Pant has an impeccable taste for International and Indian cuisine along with a flair for syncing classical favorites with the latest global trends. He started his career from Hyatt Regency Delhi; he then stepped up and accepted Executive Sous Chef position at Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa and Hilton New Delhi. He went on helm some of the finest restaurants at Radisson Blu Greater Noida and Hilton Garden Gurgaon. He has also played a crucial role in the pre-opening of many of these properties. Prior to joining Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi is was the Director of Culinary, The Suryaa, New Delhi.

Chef Vikas is an expert in designing and picking international culinary classics and in coupling taste-enhancing drinks with meals. He is also attuned to the latest trends in the culinary world and does frequent revamp of F & B offerings. His strong leadership, leveraging on the importance of teamwork, allows him to head his team for any challenge. Extremely capable, inventive, passionate and self-directed Chef Pant re-looks at his own creation again to make it better.