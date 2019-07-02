CruiseTrends: Oceania Cruises continues as Most Popular Luxury Cruise Line

CruiseTrends report for the month of July 2019 was released today. This report details a picture of consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for July 2019.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Norwegian Cruise Line for premium/contemporary, Cunard Line for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Harmony of the Seas

2. Luxury: Oceania Insignia

3. River: Queen of the Mississippi

Next in popularity are Norwegian Escape for premium/contemporary, Queen Mary 2 for luxury and America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe

Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, North America for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale, FL

2. Luxury: Miami, FL

3. River: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Next in popularity are Miami, FL for premium/contemporary, New York, NY for luxury and New Orleans, Louisiana for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel, Mexico

2. Luxury: Cartagena, Spain

3. River: Cologne, Germany

Next in popularity are Nassau, Bahamas for premium/contemporary Gustavia, Saint Barthelemy for luxury and Strasbourg, Germany for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

2. Luxury: United States

3. River: Germany

Second are Mexico for premium/contemporary, Italy for luxury and United States for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1

2. Luxury: 1

3. River: 1

Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river. More…

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights

Second are 4 nights for premium/contemporary, 10 nights for luxury and 10 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: August 2019

2. Luxury: November 2019

3. River: August 2019

Booking window of time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.

1. Contemporary/Premium – 192

2. Luxury – 281

3. River – 281