Startup Star Air records best on-time performance in Indian aviation industry

Star Air, a scheduled commercial airline by Sanjay Ghodawat Group, having its base at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, has recorded the best OTP of 89% since its inception. It is the best achievement by a startup airline in the Indian commercial aviation sector.

Mr. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO Star Air, said, “Our team is dedicated to provide the best-in-class service, and we strive for the On-Time Performance. I congratulate every member of Star Air family for this exceptional achievement and their commitment towards their duties and ‘customer-first attitude’.”

Star Air is currently operating at five stations, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Ahmedabad, Tirupati with Mumbai route commencing shortly.

Mr. Sanjay D. Ghodawat, Chairman – Sanjay Ghodawat Group, said, “We are very proud of these achievements in the first five months of our operations, and we are confident in maintaining the same OTP in future. The recent turmoil in the aviation industry was very unfortunate. But, at the same time, there are enormous possibilities for an airline like us, we are focused and committed, with a prior experience in the aviation sector and backing of 25-year-old Sanjay Ghodawat Group, an established conglomerate.”

Star Air commenced its latest route, Belagavi to Ahmedabad from 15th May, 2019. This route received the 85% load factor, which is highest in its class. Star Air has received a very positive response from the areas of North Karnataka (Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Vijapur districts), South Maharashtra (Kolhapur, Solapur and Sangli districts) and Gujarat (Ahmedabad region) where it operates currently.

