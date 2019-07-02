Nine civilians wounded in terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

An attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia wounded nine civilians – eight Saudis and one Indian national, on Tuesday, a Riyadh-led coalition said, the latest in a series of attacks on the airport.

“The Yemeni rebels terrorist attack on Abha airport … led to the injury of nine civilians, including eight Saudi citizens and one carrying an Indian passport,” the military coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier, the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they “launched a wide operation aimed at warplanes at Abha international airport” with drones, according to their Almasirah television channel.

Abha airport has come under repeated missile and drone attacks in the past several weeks. On June 12, a rebel missile attack on Abha airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of “stern action” from the Saudi-Emirati coalition.

And on June 23, another rebel attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian national and wounded 21 other civilians, according to the coalition.