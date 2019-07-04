Best of Britain: Top 70 most beautiful destinations to visit in the UK

British tourists love to visit Cornwall, York, Stonehenge, Wiltshire, and St Michael’s Mount – and for many reasons many more British destinations.

A new survey into the most beautiful locations across the UK has revealed the South West as the nation’s favorite UK destination. Celebrated for its beautiful beaches, stand out landmarks and historic cities, South Western counties ranked as the top three in the UK, with Cornwall scooping the top spot for the most popular staycation destination the UK has to offer.

The research, which was conducted by a photo printing specialist, found Devon, Dorset, Somerset and Northumberland were also within the top five destinations, with York being voted as the most beautiful city in the UK and Stonehenge topping the charts as the nation’s most loved landmark. Scotland was also celebrated as the most photogenic region across the UK.

The study also revealed a continuing trend into Brit’s opting to holiday at home, rather than traveling abroad, with 83% of Brit’s looking to staycate, with the majority (63%) revealing convenience and cost were key considerations when choosing to take their main summer holiday in the UK. The study also found peace, isolation, exploring somewhere new, and – most importantly – beautiful scenery were also major driving factors for those choosing to ditch the passport and holiday at home.

The top 10 UK domestic holiday locations were voted as:

Cornwall Devon Dorset Somerset Northumberland Norfolk Yorkshire Edinburgh London Lancashire

The top 20 UK cities to visit were voted as:

York Edinburgh Bath London Oxford Cambridge Chester Canterbury Birmingham Bristol Truro Liverpool Aberdeen Bradford Durham Winchester Belfast Wells, Somerset Brighton & Hove Cardiff

The top 20 UK landmarks to visit were voted as:

Stonehenge, Wiltshire Buckingham Palace, London White cliffs of Dover Tower of London St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall Tower Bridge Lake Windermere, Cumbria The Jurassic Coast, Dorset Edinburgh Castle York Minster The Houses of Parliament Windsor Castle, Berkshire Loch Ness, Inverness-shire St Paul’s Cathedral The Needles, Isle of White London Eye Mount Snowdon, Gwynedd Lindisfarne, Northumberland Ben Nevis Bath’s Roman Baths, Somerset

The top 20 most photogenic locations were voted as:

St Michael’s Mount Isle of Skye Glen Coe Snowdonia Loch Lomond Bibury, The Cotswolds Orkney Loch Ness Torquay Bamburgh Beach Scarborough Fairy Glen, Conwy Robin Hood’s Bay Rannoch Moor/Queen’s View, Pitlochry Bath Cheddar Gorge Dunnottar Castle Lakes North York Moors Beach Gold Hill, Shaftesbury

Clare Moreton, Digital Marketing Director commented: “We already know from the amazing images we receive on a daily basis as part of our photo competition and the beautiful photobooks our customers make that the UK is bursting with amazing staycation locations, so it’s fantastic to see that the trend of holidaying at home seems to be here to stay.

“The UK is spoilt for choice when it comes to beauty spots, and this really comes across with our research, from the stunning York bars walls to the Cornwall coast and further afield, there’s so much choice and beautiful scenery that the UK has to offer. The hard bit now is choosing where to visit first!”

