Best of Britain: Top 70 most beautiful destinations to visit in the UK

Juergen T Steinmetz July 4, 2019
British tourists love to visit Cornwall, York, Stonehenge, Wiltshire, and St Michael’s Mount – and for many reasons many more British destinations.

A new survey into the most beautiful locations across the UK has revealed the South West as the nation’s favorite UK destination. Celebrated for its beautiful beaches, stand out landmarks and historic cities, South Western counties ranked as the top three in the UK, with Cornwall scooping the top spot for the most popular staycation destination the UK has to offer.

The research, which was conducted by a photo printing specialist, found Devon, Dorset, Somerset and Northumberland were also within the top five destinations, with York being voted as the most beautiful city in the UK and Stonehenge topping the charts as the nation’s most loved landmark. Scotland was also celebrated as the most photogenic region across the UK.

The study also revealed a continuing trend into Brit’s opting to holiday at home, rather than traveling abroad, with 83% of Brit’s looking to staycate, with the majority (63%) revealing convenience and cost were key considerations when choosing to take their main summer holiday in the UK. The study also found peace, isolation, exploring somewhere new, and – most importantly – beautiful scenery were also major driving factors for those choosing to ditch the passport and holiday at home.

The top 10 UK domestic holiday locations were voted as:

  1. Cornwall
  2. Devon
  3. Dorset
  4. Somerset
  5. Northumberland
  6. Norfolk
  7. Yorkshire
  8. Edinburgh
  9. London
  10. Lancashire

The top 20 UK cities to visit were voted as:

  1. York
  2. Edinburgh
  3. Bath
  4. London
  5. Oxford
  6. Cambridge
  7. Chester
  8. Canterbury
  9. Birmingham
  10. Bristol
  11. Truro
  12. Liverpool
  13. Aberdeen
  14. Bradford
  15. Durham
  16. Winchester
  17. Belfast
  18. Wells, Somerset
  19. Brighton & Hove
  20. Cardiff

The top 20 UK landmarks to visit were voted as:

  1. Stonehenge, Wiltshire
  2. Buckingham Palace, London
  3. White cliffs of Dover
  4. Tower of London
  5. St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall
  6. Tower Bridge
  7. Lake Windermere, Cumbria
  8. The Jurassic Coast, Dorset
  9. Edinburgh Castle
  10. York Minster
  11. The Houses of Parliament
  12. Windsor Castle, Berkshire
  13. Loch Ness, Inverness-shire
  14. St Paul’s Cathedral
  15. The Needles, Isle of White
  16. London Eye
  17. Mount Snowdon, Gwynedd
  18. Lindisfarne, Northumberland
  19. Ben Nevis
  20. Bath’s Roman Baths, Somerset

The top 20 most photogenic locations were voted as: 

  1. St Michael’s Mount
  2. Isle of Skye
  3. Glen Coe
  4. Snowdonia
  5. Loch Lomond
  6. Bibury, The Cotswolds
  7. Orkney
  8. Loch Ness
  9. Torquay
  10. Bamburgh Beach
  11. Scarborough
  12. Fairy Glen, Conwy
  13. Robin Hood’s Bay
  14. Rannoch Moor/Queen’s View, Pitlochry
  15. Bath
  16. Cheddar Gorge
  17. Dunnottar Castle
  18. Lakes
  19. North York Moors Beach
  20. Gold Hill, Shaftesbury

Clare Moreton, Digital Marketing Director commented: “We already know from the amazing images we receive on a daily basis as part of our photo competition and the beautiful photobooks our customers make that the UK is bursting with amazing staycation locations, so it’s fantastic to see that the trend of holidaying at home seems to be here to stay.

“The UK is spoilt for choice when it comes to beauty spots, and this really comes across with our research, from the stunning York bars walls to the Cornwall coast and further afield, there’s so much choice and beautiful scenery that the UK has to offer. The hard bit now is choosing where to visit first!”

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

