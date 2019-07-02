Best all-inclusive resorts named

RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the “Best All-Inclusive Resorts.”

These rankings take a deep dive into luxury vacationing, exploring hotels and resorts with world-class amenities and services. The ranking series covers a number of the most well-known vacation destinations in the world, including Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. For those who are planning a vacation in the States, the rankings also examine popular spots and hidden gems in Florida, Hawaii, Texas, and California.

“The whole idea of booking an all-inclusive vacation is to minimize stress. But that’s not easy to do when simply choosing a resort can be a bit overwhelming,” said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. “These rankings can help readers get over that first hurdle of deciding on a resort and get them on their way to a dream vacation.”

In determining which resorts to feature, the team at RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account several key factors, including location, amenities, variety of packages and deals, overall style, and value for money.

The top three winners in each of the featured locations include:

Amanyara (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos)

Anegada Beach Club (Anegada, British Virgin Islands)

Barceló Bávaro Beach (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)

Beaches Turks & Caicos (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos)

Bolongo Bay Beach Resort (St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands)

Candelero Beach Resort (Humacao, Puerto Rico)

Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa (Mission Bay/Pacific Beach, San Diego, California)

Como Parrot Cay (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos)

Drake Bay Getaway Resort (Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica)

El Conquistador Resort (Fajardo, Puerto Rico)

Emerald Beach (St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands)

Excellence Playa Mujeres (Cancun, Mexico)

Fowl Cay (Exuma, Bahamas)

Galley Bay Resort & Spa (Five Islands Village, Antigua)

Gallows Point Resort (St. John, US Virgin Islands)

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa (Kauai, Hawaii)

Grand Velas (Playa del Carmen, Mexico)

Guana Island Resort (Guana Island, British Virgin Islands)

Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort (Marco Island, Florida)

Horseshoe Bay Resorts (Horseshoe Bay, Texas)

Hotel Del Coronado (Coronado Beach, San Diego, California)

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall (Montego Bay, Jamaica)

Island Inn Hotel (Bridgetown, Barbados)

Jade Mountain (Anse Chastanet Beach, St. Lucia)

Jumby Bay Island Resort (Jumby Bay Island, Antigua)

Koa Kea Hotel & Resort (Kauai, Hawaii)

Lake Austin Spa Resort (Austin, Texas)

Lapa Rios Ecolodge (Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica)

Le Blanc Spa Resort (Cancun, Mexico)

Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado (Isla de Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic)

Miraval Austin Resort and Spa (Austin, Texas)

Monarch Beach Resort (Dana Point, California)

Omni Amelia Island Plantation (Fernandina Beach, Florida)

Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Montego Bay, Jamaica)

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island (Nassau, Bahamas)

St James Club (Mamora Bay, Antigua)

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort (Soufrière, St. Lucia)

The Caves Negril (Negril, Jamaica)

The Club Barbados (Holetown, Barbados)

The Sandpiper (St. James, Barbados)

Ti Kaye Resort & Spa (Anse Cochon, St. Lucia)

Tiamo Resort (South Andros Island, Bahamas)

TradeWinds Island Grand Resort (St. Pete Beach, Florida)

Valley Trunk (Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands)

Villa Buena Onda (Guanacaste, Costa Rica)

Wailea Beach Resort (Maui, Hawaii)

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort (Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)

Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It’s not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you’d have RAVE Reviews.