Corsair: Miami-Paris nonstop

Flights to Paris departing from Miami International Airport are currently scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and starting in December of 2019, daily flights will be available. Travelers will arrive to Orly airport, located very close to town, and easily accessible via public transportation.

In cooperation with the SCNF, the French railways, Corsair will offer passengers the opportunity to continue with another leg of their trip to destinations like Bordeaux or Lyon. Via the train, passengers can schedule visits to 18 cities via the French bullet train, while booking their entire trip on the Corsair site.

The airline offers three types of service – business, premium economy, and economy – to satisfy the needs of every kind of traveler. Business class passengers are offered a special check-in process, expedited security and lounge access. Onboard, travelers will be provided an iPad, which can be used for in-flight entertainment along with noise cancelling Sennheiser earphones. Passengers can also enjoy catered meals, making it a smooth and enjoyable evening flight.

Corsair also offers the premium economy class, recently rated as the “best premium economy class in the world” by Flight Report for its spacious seating, catering and overall service.

France is a top worldwide destination, receiving over 90 million visitors per year. Around 50 million visitors go to Parisevery year, and as a buzzing business destination, many South Florida residents travel to the country every year.

Corsair comes to offer a competitive alternative when booking a flight to Paris, while satisfying the need of all types of travelers. From those traveling for business looking for flexibility, to tourists or to the more than 40,000 expats who live in South Florida and go to France to visit family and friends, Corsair provides the right choice.

