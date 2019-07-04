Emirates to resume flights to Khartoum

Emirates has announced that it will resume flights to Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, from 08 July, 2019.

The daily service between Dubai and Khartoum, will once again provide both business and leisure travellers in Sudan, global connectivity through the airline’s network, particularly to destinations in the Middle East, West Asia, United States and the Far East, with one convenient flight connection at its Dubai hub. Key destinations for travellers from Sudan include Dubai and the GCC, Malaysia, China, United Kingdom and United States.

“After closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of all operational factors, we have decided to resume our services to Khartoum. This will help support local business and increase access to international markets, as well as benefit passengers connecting to our global network,” said Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Africa.

Operating daily, EK733 departs Dubai at 1435hrs and arrives in Khartoum at 1640hrs. The return flight, EK734, departs Khartoum at 18:10hrs and arrives in Dubai at 00:20hrs the next morning. Emirates currently operates a Boeing 777ER on the route, offering customers a choice of cabins with 8 luxurious private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and plenty of room to relax in Economy Class with 304 seats.

