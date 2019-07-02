Asia unlocked: Marriott promotes popular destinations

Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic regions for Marriott International with 730 hotels and resorts in 23 countries and terr

Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic regions for Marriott International with 730 hotels and resorts in 23 countries and territories.

Marriott International has partnered with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) for a new digital initiative on CNN Travel which offers audiences an unparalleled travel insight into Asia Pacific’s 14 most desirable leisure destinations.

The campaign titled Asia Unlocked includes exclusive sponsorship of a special feature of some of Asia’s most popular travel destinations such as Hainan, Fiji, Bali, Maldives, Xian, Phuket and Koh Samui. The second phase of the campaign features other vibrant destinations including Seoul, Rajasthan, Hong Kong, Langkawi, Phu Quoc, Sichuan and Kathmandu.

Through the new initiative, Marriott International will be associated with broadening international travelers’ perspectives and inspiring their next adventure through unlocking Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of unique experiences across Asia Pacific. Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International’s recently unveiled travel program that replaces Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). Travel content will run across CNN’s digital and social platforms reaching over 10 million followers and travellers around the world. This partnership also includes branded content by CNNIC’s global brand studio Create which will feature hidden experiences found at resorts across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – from swimming with manta rays to dining under the stars afloat.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Marriott International, as our shared understanding on the evolution of today’s traveller and importance of experiential travel helps us create content that has the power to inspire,” said Sunita Rajan, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, Asia Pacific, CNN International Commercial. “At CNN we ensure that campaigns are powered by in-depth audience insight, so that branded and sponsored content is created for and targeted to key audiences. Additionally, with access to Marriott’s portfolio of diverse brands – the branded content element of this collaboration unlocks fresh getaway ideas and unique Asian travel experiences for our audiences across the globe.”

“One of Marriott International’s goal is to enrich the travel experience for consumers and our 130 million members,” said Joyce Lui, Vice President of Digital, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to inspire our guests – if we know a guest is celebrating their honeymoon at one of our resorts, we are able to engage with them in real time through our M-LIVE command centres and surprise them with a delightful experience. With CNN’s expertise in telling travel stories, we believe we’re able to shine a light on our destinations and unlock endless unique experiences especially through Marriott Bonvoy.”

