Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Statement for Visitors on New Legal Tender Currency Regulation

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority issued a clarification and statement in regards to the new regulation in force by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. This regulation affects every citizen and visitor and it is important to be aware of it and act according. Every tourist is subject to Zimbabwe law when visiting this Southern African country.

STATEMENT: The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority would like to assure all visitors to Zimbabwe that the recently promulgated Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019: Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Legal Tender) Regulations, 2019 will not negatively affect the traveling public, specifically foreign visitors. The regulations are meant for any transactions carried out within Zimbabwe, where it is now illegal to use foreign in hard cash. The legal tender shall be the Zimbabwe Dollar in both cash and electronic format.

Any freely convertible foreign currencies remain acceptable in Zimbabwe as follows:

Credit Cards are readily acceptable everywhere in Zimbabwe where the relevant arrangements have been made with the International Credit Card Companies such as VISA, MASTERCARD and others issued by different banks in the countries of origin of the travellers. Visitors are required to make the necessary arrangements with their banks before embarking on travel and when in the destination they need to look out for the logos of their respective credit cards. Please note that terms and conditions of the respective credit cards will apply and transactions are subject to the limits given by the banks. Service provider do have international credit card enable Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines. Visitors may also withdraw local cash from international credit card enabled Automated Teller Machines (ATM’s) of the different banks. These

will be clearly marked international and will have the logos of the accepted credit card companies.

Foreign cash may be exchanged at the bank, bureau-de-change or any other authorised foreign currency dealers at the prevailing bank rates. Visitors may then use the so acquired local currency to transact. Visitors are however encouraged to use plastic money and only exchange amounts of money in cash that they anticipate to use. However, visitors may convert their money back to their foreign currency subject to prevailing terms and conditions. This may include proof in the prescribed format that one changed money upon their arrival. Online payments and telegraphic transfers remain acceptable forms of payment in Zimbabwe Visa fees where applicable are payable in foreign currency and may be paid in cash at any port of entry. The Government of Zimbabwe has an e-visa system and intending travellers may apply and pay for their visas online. Tipping is not a commercial transaction and hence visitors are at liberty to tip the way they want. It becomes incumbent upon the recipient to ensure adherence to the foreign exchange regulations.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has it from authoritative sources that reports circulating in certain sections of the social media purporting that police are authorised to stop and search people for foreign currency are untrue and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

For any further information and/or clarifications and in cases of problems please contact the Head Corporate Affairs on +263 71 844 9067 and e-mail [email protected] or any of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority offices. END OF STATEMENT

Yesterday eTurboNews reported about the difficult situation Zimbabwe is currently facing. Tourism is an urgent provider of needed currency and a new drastic change implemented by the Zimbabwe Reserve bank is not meant to disrupt activities in the travel and tourism industry.