Huge American tourism contingency set to tempt WTM London visitors

Travel and tourism representatives from all over America have committed in huge numbers to WTM London 2019 – the event where Ideas Arrive.

As the US gears up for one of its most important holidays – the fourth of July – new and repeat exhibitors from the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave have confirmed their attendance at this year’s WTM London, which itself celebrates a special occasion, turning 40.

North America Sales Manager, Lisa Hopgood, said: “As WTM celebrates its 40th anniversary event, it really is a case of welcoming the United Greats of America. The USA will be out in force, with plenty to entice visitors to this diverse and constantly evolving destination.

“We are hugely excited to be welcoming such a large contingency of US exhibitors once again to WTM London. With an unprecedented amount of new US attractions, destination developments and new routes, WTM continues to deliver ideas and fuel business opportunities for our buyers and exhibitors.”



In line with WTM’s commitment to showcasing New Possibilities, the Brand USA Pavilions will include new partners such as SHOP*DINE*PLAY*USA, Travel Oregon and The Cultural Traveler Magazine.

Major new airlift from the UK and Europe across the pond means there is a wealth of new opportunity for travellers and travel companies to discover destinations such as Pittsburgh and Charleston.

Better known regions, cities and states also have exciting new developments to share. Firstly, Visit California is promoting Road Trip Republic; NYC & Company celebrating a monumental year with new areas such as Hudson Yards, while Las Vegas is introducing more than $6 billion of new tourism offerings from hotel developments to new sporting facilities such as the Las Vegas Stadium.

Popular theme-park operator Universal Studios will be showcasing exciting new rides and attractions launching this year and next, including the new addition to its Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is the world’s first ‘story coaster’ – taking theme park experiences to a whole new level.

Just as impressive is Universal Studios Hollywood’s new mega attraction, Jurassic World – The Ride, which opens this summer. Back in Orlando, all 2,800 rooms and two-bedroom suites at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, which opens in May 2020, can now be booked.

Not to be outshone, Miami’s WTM London 2019 presence will be bigger and better, showcasing impressive new cruise developments and additional airlift from American Airlines.

Greater Miami and the Beaches continues to evolve and enhance tourism infrastructure, investing millions in cruise lines, airlines, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, family attractions and a new $620M reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center.

In line with WTM’s focus on Innovative Perspectives, which identifies how the industry will look in three-five years, Brightline, America’s first new major private intercity passenger railroad in over a century will be revealing future plans. It recently announced a new strategic partnership with Virgin Group, to establish a powerful new brand, Virgin Trains USA. Brightline launched its service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in May, 2018 and plans to expand to Orlando and Tampa.

Visit Seattle and the Port of Seattle will have a larger presence this year, promoting all the city and surrounding area has to offer. In line with the fast-growing appetite among UK and European travellers to explore lesser-known states, aided by iconic and inspiring films such as National Parks Adventure and Americas Musical Journey, Cruise America the nation’s largest motorhome rental firm, has added five new international rental locations in Bozeman, Montana; Nashville; Baton Rouge; Charlotte and Long Island.



As part of WTM’s bid to open up Inspiring Fresh Thinking to its global audience – feeding in new content to its conference programme from motivational speakers, entrepreneurs, leadership, wellbeing, sports, travel, music travel and inspiring stories – musical tourism and increased airlift is fueling increased interest and visitation to the south. As a result, Travel South USA will be back at WTM London with new partners such as West Virginia.