Krakow hosts 3rd International Congress of Religious Tourism and Pilgrimages

The 3rd International Congress of Religious Tourism and Pilgrimages “100th birthday of Karol Wojtyla – Saint John Paul II” will take place in Krakow, from November to 10, 2019.

Krakow and Malopolska Region have a great potential as a religious tourism and pilgrimage destination. Every year they are visited by millions of pilgrims and religious tourists for events like World Youth Day which took place in Krakow in 2016, but also the previous editions of our Congress in 2017 and in 2018, that have also been a great success.

The Congress will be opened on the 7th November, by the both secular and clerical authorities of Krakow. An opening Holy Mass will be celebrated, followed by speeches, lectures and a workshop (expo) with the representatives of the local sanctuaries and tourist attractions.

8th, 9th and 10th November will be a chance for the guests from around the world to visit Krakow and Malopolska Region (Krakow Old Town, John Paul II Center, Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Salt Mine in Wieliczka, former German Nazi Concentration Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the church and museum of Wadowice – Karol Wojtyla’s birthplace, the Basilic in Kalwaria Zebrzydowska and of course the Black Madonna Sanctuary in Czestochowa).

The Congress aims to be a place of contacts exchange between its participants and the promotion of Krakow and Malopolska Region as an important religious tourism and pilgrimage destination not only in Europe, but also worldwide.

The organizers welcome foreign tour agents and touroperatos, bloggers and journalists, bishops and priests as well as other religious tourism and pilgrimage organizers such as diocesan coordinators or the leaders of foundations, communities and congregations, that want to be buyers of the services in Poland.