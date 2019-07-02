Onboard fire kills 14 on Russian Navy deep sea submersible

14 Russian Navy sailors have died after a deep submersible caught fire while on a mission, Russia’s Defense Ministry has said. The cause of the incident is still unknown.

A deep-water research apparatus belonging to the Russian Navy was conducting an operation in Russian territorial waters when a fire broke out on board, the ministry’s statement said.

The incident claimed the lives of 14 seamen, who were suffocated by smoke.

The deep submersible has since returned to the Russian Navy base in the northern city of Severomorsk.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.