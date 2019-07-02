35 people killed, 17 injured in Kashmir bus crash

Indian officials confirmed that the death toll from Monday’s bus crash in Indian-controlled Kashmir has risen to 35.

17 people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, officials said.

The accident took place Monday at around 7:50 a.m. local time in mountainous Keshwan village of Kishtwar district, about 210 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The death toll is likely to increase due to the critical condition of some of the injured, according to hospital sources.

Local police officials have registered a case and ordered investigations into the accident. According to police officials’ preliminary investigations, the bus was overloaded.

The region’s Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy. Malik has conveyed his sympathies in a condolence message to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

“Governor said all the reasons for such incidents will be probed thoroughly and strong decisions will be taken in the next State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting to ensure strict action against those responsible for such avoidable incidents,” a spokesman at the governor’s office said.

Officials said few months back the governor had directed officers of the transport department to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the roads in the region.

Last week, 11 people, including nine young female students, were killed and eight others injured after a vehicle skidded off the mountainous road and fell into a deep gorge in the region’s Shopian district.

Deadly road accidents are common in India often due to overloading, bad conditions of roads and reckless driving.