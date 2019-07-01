Top 5 Credit Cards in the UAE for Travel Perks

If you love travelling and you travel a lot, you might already know how expensive travelling can be. However, by opting for a right travel card, you can avail a wide range of exciting travel perks such as discounts on air tickets, cash back, airmiles, reward points, and a lot of other perks to save every time you travel. Travel credit cards have become the most convenient option for travel and the number of choices made available for travelers has been on the rise in recent years. There are various banks & financial institutions in the UAE that offer travel credit cards.

But with a plethora of travel credit cards available in the UAE, it can be very difficult to find which card is best for you. In order to simplify your task, we have compiled a list of some of the best travel cards in the UAE for travel perks:

What Is Travel Credit Card & How Does It Work?

Travel credit card is just like a standard credit card that offers amazing deals and offers related to travel. Most of the benefits & features provided by travel credit cards enable you to save on your travel. Travel card allows you to earn air miles, rewards or bonuses for your travel & other transactions which can further be redeemed for exciting discounts on hotels, flights, airport transfers, car rentals, etc.

Below are the top 5 Travel Credit cards In the UAE:

Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Credit Card

The Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Credit Card is among the best travel card that enables you to fulfill your travel dreams. Loaded with exciting travel benefits & features, this travel card is ideal for frequent travelers.

Main benefits & features of the Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Credit Card

Up to ‘100,000 bonus Skyward Miles’.

A maximum of 2 Skyward Miles can be earned for every USD spent.

Complimentary Skywards Silver membership

Unlimited free access to 1000+ premium airport lounges in 300+ cities across the world.

50 percent off on all domestic airport transfer with Careem using this travel card.

Four free valet parking services of one hour at some specific shopping malls.

3 percent off on flight tickets & a maximum of 7 percent off on holiday packages.

Complimentary travel insurance.

The American Express Platinum Credit Card

American Express offers various credit cards but the American Express Platinum Credit Card is the best credit card for those individuals who travel a lot. This travel card makes every journey a memorable one.

Main benefits & features of the American Express Platinum Credit Card

Free enrollment to the Priority Pass programme.

Lounge access to more than 1200 airport lounges across the world with the Priority Pass programme.

Travel accident insurance coverage.

Travel inconvenience insurance coverage.

Membership Rewards points which can easily be redeemed for free air tickets, hotel stays, room upgrades, and much more.

ADCB Traveller Credit Card

If you are travelholic then this travel card is especially designed for you. With incredible travel discounts and perks, you can fly for less and avail all the required luxuries along the way.

Main benefits & features of the ADCB Traveller Credit Card

Unlimited access to more than 900 premium airport lounges across the world for primary as well as a supplementary cardholder.

20 percent discount on flight booking on any class and any airline.

20 percent discount on hotel bookings.

A maximum of six complimentary stays.

Exciting discounted offer on ‘Starwood Hotels & Resorts’

Complimentary travel insurance.

20 percent discount on Careem rides two times a month using this travel card.

HSBC Black Credit Card

The HSBC Black Credit Card offers a wide range of travel as well as lifestyle benefits. Starting from travel to shopping, culture, and culinary experiences, there is a host of benefits you can avail with this amazing travel credit card.

Main benefits & features of the HSBC Black Credit Card

200,000 sign-up airmiles for the 1 st year plus 100,000 anniversary airmiles from the 2 nd year onwards.

year plus 100,000 anniversary airmiles from the 2 year onwards. Free access to more than 850 airport lounges across the globe for primary as well as supplementary card members through LoungeKey.

Exciting concierge service for luxurious travel experience, access to one of the best restaurants, the latest events for your fun & entertainment.

10 percent off on any international round trip with Cleartrip using this travel card.

10 percent off on Expedia hotels for booking which is made on ‘Expedia’s HSBC Premier Page’.

Free Expedia+ Gold Membership for one year which provides the priority on free room upgrades at 2000+ participating plus VIP access hotels. Also, thousands of special offers & discounts.

A maximum of 7 percent off at over 180,000 hotels globally via Agoda.com.

NAJM Voyager Signature Credit Card

Majid Al Futtaim (Najm) offers this amazing travel credit card known as NAJM Voyager Signature Credit Card to meet the various needs of avid travelers.

Main benefits & features of the NAJM Voyager Signature Credit Card

3 Voyager rewards for every AED on international spend.

2 Voyager rewards for every AED on domestic spend.

Can redeem ‘Voyager rewards’ for travel purchases such as hotels, tour packages, flight tickets, etc.

12 complimentary visits at more than 1000 airport lounges globally with ‘Visa LoungeKey’.

Can avail buy one, get one movie ticket and popcorn at VOX Cinemas.

A maximum of 50 percent off on travel, dining, cinema, and entertainment.

Multi-trip travel insurance.

Conclusion

Apart from all the above-mentioned travel credit cards, there are some other banks that also offer travel credit cards in the UAE. These are the best travel cards for people who travel frequently. Having a travel card will help you save at last some part of your travel expenses. And the best thing about the travel credit cards that are mentioned above is they are not limited to offering the travel perks, they also offer a wide range of other benefits such as shopping, entertainment, dining, and a lot more. So, make sure you understand each & every credit card before making a final decision. Also, we would suggest you to opt for the travel card which efficiently meets your travel needs.