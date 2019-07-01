New leisure and lifestyle activities at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Make your next vacation in Hua Hin even more fun and create everlasting moments at the iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, as the resort has recently launched an array of new leisure and lifestyle activities for everyone to enjoy.

From July onwards, guests at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin will take home more than an inspiring and authentic travel experience; they will have plenty of new holiday memories to share with friends and loved ones detailing all the fun they had exploring the new leisure and lifestyle activities on offer throughout their stay in Hua Hin.

On Monday, The Elephant Bar invites you to enjoy A Taste of Thai Cocktail Masterclass and take your cocktail game to the next level. Learn the secrets of creating some of Thailand’s most popular cocktails, from the most classic to the most innovative, with an extra burst of fiesta from The Elephant Bar’s experts.

The fun continues on Wednesday, stop by The Museum Coffee & Tea Corner for the new Coffee Craving Masterclass. From the basics to signature brewing techniques, the staff at The Museum will show you the fascinating world of coffee and add some flavor to your learning journey, with practical hands-on tips to make your morning coffee taste even better.

For endless excitement, take further advantage of the resort’s many recreational activities available every day, and all free-of-charge. Highlights of the complimentary activities include:

– The Heritage Tour, which takes you on a journey down Hua Hin’s memory lane. From the historic Clock Tower to Hua Hin’s Temple, then over to Chatchai Market and the popular Hua Hin Railway Station, the tour is a truly authentic experience of real Hua Hin life during the last century.

– The Secret Garden, an enjoyable garden tour through the hotel’s magnificent topiary garden which spans 16 hectares of prime beachfront land. The garden houses have been home to almost 100 varieties of heritage flowers and ornamentals for nearly a century.

– Camp Safari, a haven for the young ones to enjoy a program of complimentary games and activities spread throughout the day, all supervised by our professional caregivers to ensure a well-organized, worry-free family holiday in Hua Hin.

Book now and take advantage of exclusive privileges and free activities that make Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin the perfect place for families to spend the school holiday this season.