Hilton Anatole appoints new Director of Sales and Marketing

Hilton Anatole today announced the appointed of Kimberly Zoulek to the position of director of sales and marketing. Zoulek comes to Dallas following 12 years as the director of sales and marketing for Hilton Minneapolis. Her journey with Hilton started in 1991 as a special events coordinator and administrative assistant for Hilton National Sales in Chicago. From there, she grew her career by taking on senior sales roles at both Hilton O’Hare and Hilton Atlanta before joining Hilton Minneapolis in 2000.

In her new role at Hilton Anatole, Zoulek is responsible for leading and directing the development and implementation of strategic sales and marketing plans and initiatives while delivering outstanding guest service and financial profitability for one of the largest Hilton hotels in the U.S. Hilton Anatole boasts 1,606 guest rooms and 600,000 square-feet of flexible meeting space.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Kim’s deep knowledge of both group and national sales, as well as a true understanding of Hilton’s culture and goals, join the Hilton Anatole team at such an exciting time for the hotel,” said Robert Watson, general manager of Hilton Anatole. “We just celebrated Hilton Anatole’s 40th anniversary, and we are committed to making this milestone year the very best yet! Adding Kim’s talents and leadership will be a big part of delivering on that focus.”

Situated on a 45-acre campus, Hilton Anatole offers some of the most noteworthy leisure offerings and meetings capabilities in the country. As a unique urban hotel, amenities include one of the largest hotel art collections in the world, a 3-acre pool facility, and an 80,000-square-foot fitness club and spa. With nine restaurants and bars, guests favor SĒR Steak + Spirits perched on the 27th floor overlooking downtown Dallas through floor-to-ceiling windows.