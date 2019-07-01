New York City’s WorldPride Parade loved out loud with W Hotels

Since day one, W Hotels has been dedicated to inclusivity and support of the LGBTQ+ community and it continues to be a pillar of the brand’s DNA. In fact, W was the first hotel brand to have a float in New York City’s annual Pride parade, and to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and WorldPride NYC, the brand hosted a larger than life float to be featured on an upcoming episode of Bravo’s hit show Backyard Envy.

W Pride Ambassador and boundary-breaking pop star Hayley Kiyoko was joined by influencers JoAnne the Scammer, The LA Basics, Manscapers NY, and Chris Kelmens as well as 250 guests who danced and marched alongside W’s LOVE OUT LOUD float yesterday, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York City.

Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader for W Hotels Worldwide said: “W is proud to have taken part in this year’s NYC Pride parade and with such incredible partners including Hayley Kiyoko, our Pride Ambassador, and the Manscapers who helped design our float, this year was better than ever! W boldly supports the LGBTQ+ community through integrated programming all year with thoughtful events including our Queer Me Out speaker series which brings influential members of the community together for thought provoking discussions.

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, it’s inspiring to be part of W’s commitment to inclusivity. Our LOVE OUT LOUD float this year was a true standout attraction with close to 300 of my Marriott colleagues, press and other friends of the brand marching, dancing and loving out loud – and proud!”

W is committed to a world of acceptance and support through inspiring programming and activations. The popular QUEER ME OUT speaker series brings together influential members of the LGBTQ+ community, including names like Phillip Picardi, Danielle Levitt, Marc Malkin, Johnny Sibilly and Mickey Boardman, to participate in passionate panel discussions. The brand’s TURN IT UP FOR CHANGE campaign in partnership with Jennifer Hudson benefited the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and supported the fight for marriage equality in the United States. W also forged a collaboration with Conde Nast’s next-generation community platform, them. to create a series of curated travel guides and video diaries featuring prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community including Carmen Carrera and Munroe Bergdorf. These guides shined a spotlight and highlighted the LBGTQ+ experience through a queer lens on W destinations, including Mexico City, Istanbul and Brisbane.

The brand’s 2019 global PRIDE programming is supported by Marriott International’s #LoveTravels initiative. Since 2014, #LoveTravels represents Marriott’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion and celebrates travelers around the world who also are dedicated to inclusion, equality, peace and human rights.