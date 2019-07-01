Minister: Croatia welcomed 6.5 million visitors so far in 2019

Croatia’s Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli said today that he was satisfied with the tourism results achieved after the first six months of the year. A total of 6.5 million tourists have visited Croatia so far in 2019 with 26 million bed nights recorded after the first six months. The bookings were also going according to expectations, according to the minister.

“What we forecasted, we achieved. With a small disbalance in May due to unfortunate weather, everything else has gone to plan. Currently, we have recorded around 26 million bed nights and around 6.5 million tourist arrivals. So, everything is going to plan, both in Istria and in other parts of the Adriatic coast,” Minister Cappelli told reporters on Monday.

According to last year’s statistics from the Croatian Tourist Board, after the first six months in 2018 a total of 6.4 million tourists had visited Croatia, with 25.4 million bed nights recorded.

A total of 19.7 million tourists visited Croatia in 2018. This was 6.5% more than in 2017 and a new record in Croatian tourism history. More than 106 million bed nights were recorded also last year, representing 4% growth from 2017.

Minister Cappelli said it was extremely important that after the first half of the year the number of arrivals from Germany had not decreased from last year, although that was predicted, and the same with guests from the UK.