DoubleTree by Hilton: First international branded hotel in Shanwei

“DoubleTree by Hilton Shanwei is proud to be the first international hotel in Shanwei, a picturesque ocean city that is quickly becoming a destination of choice for leisure and business travelers from neighboring cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hong Kong ,” said Qian Jin, area president, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton, “As the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone furthers the region to become a premier marine hub that sets the benchmark of world-class standards for businesses, residents and tourists, DoubleTree by Hilton Shanwei will play an integral role in the region’s economic development and be of strategic importance to Hilton’s development in China.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Shanwei is located along the scenic Jinting Bay, where guests can enjoy rooms and suites that offer panoramic ocean sunset views or stroll directly from the hotel onto seven kilometers of tranquil beach. The hotel’s proximity to nearby cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen makes it easy for urban residents to drive in for a weekend getaway. Shanwei Railway Station is only nine kilometers away, where guests can conveniently connect to nearby cities and international airports. With the hotel’s easy access to public transportation, guests can also enjoy easy access to the downtown urban centers.

“As DoubleTree by Hilton celebrates its 50th brand anniversary this year, it enjoys continued rapid expansion in China as Hilton’s second-fastest growing brand in the Greater China region, proof that our exceptional facilities and warm hospitality resonate with our guests here,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We look forward to delivering our personalized service and signature, warm DoubleTree by Hilton Cookie welcome in the relaxing oceanfront hotel – a destination in itself with upscale event facilities, cozy outdoor spaces and ample seaside recreation for the whole family to enjoy.”

Additional hotel features and amenities include:

DINING

Guests can indulge in a range of gastronomic experiences in the property’s four dining establishments.

For all-day dining, Kitchencraft offers a diverse selection of international classics and local specialties with a focus on local produce. The dynamic restaurant boasts live cooking stations for an exciting sensory experience and a cozy lounge. Guests can savor flavorful comfort food at Nodu, which serves signature homemade noodles and dumplings set in an unpretentious environment inspired by traditional noodle houses. Qing Ya, a Chinese fine-dining restaurant, specializes in fresh seafood and regional Chaoshan and Cantonese specialties within a strongly cultural setting featuring interior designs inspired by the mastery of the three arts – the zither, painting calligraphy and the game of Wei Qi – for an elevated dining experience. Guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails or afternoon tea at The Oasis, a contemporary bar and café. At night, this oceanfront bar transforms into a lounge with live music and a selection of creatively-concocted drinks. Grab and go options are also available.



AMENITIES

Each of the 288 guest rooms, including 26 suites, offer guests comfort and convenience for a rejuvenating stay. Rooms are equipped with stylish, modern amenities, including the Sweet DreamsTM by DoubleTree sleep experience bedding, 49-inch LCD televisions with satellite channels, as well as spacious bathrooms.

To complement the oceanfront location, the hotel offers guests a wide array of activities for entertainment, exercise and relaxation. Boasting the city’s only outdoor infinity pool, families can spend the day on the property-front beach with direct access to the outdoor large infinity pool and family pool, or spend rainy days in the heated indoor pool, hot tub or kid’s club. Guests have 24-hour access to a complete fitness center with Technogym® equipment.

MEETINGS AND EVENTS

With 1,480 square meters of meeting space, and the city’s only hotel with a 500-square-meter outdoor event space with unobstructed ocean views, DoubleTree by Hilton Shanwei is the optimal venue for weddings, business meetings and other gatherings. The elegant 900-square-meter pillarless Grand Ballroom, one of the city’s largest ballrooms, can accommodate up to 800 guests, and is joined by seven other function rooms for conferences, reunions and other events.

