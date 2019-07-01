Travel survey ranks 50 ‘sexiest’ nationalities in the world

Some countries are sexier than others – at least, that’s what the results of our latest survey of the sexiest nationality in the world is proving. Big 7 Travel surveyed a sample of our 1.5 million social audience to get an insight into where you’ll find the world’s most beautiful people.

Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so interpretation of the word was up to them.

‘Sexy’, according to the fail-safe Merriam-Webster dictionary, is classified as “generally attractive or interesting”. While beauty may be only skin deep, it’s probably little consolation to the unlucky countries that have been voted as the least sexy in the world. Sorry, Ireland.

As for which is the sexiest nationality in the world?

50th. Irish

Not even Jamie Dornan or Cillian Murphy could save the Irish from getting voted the least sexiest nation in the world.

49th. Croatian

The Croats scored lowest among all the Slavic countries. But look, they do have beautiful scenery.

48th. Belgian

Belgium might be the centre of the EU, but it turns out that not a lot of people hold the birth place of Jean-Claude Van Damme aka “Muscles from Brussels” in high regard…

47th. Slovenian

Is Melania Trump to blame for the shocking result of Slovenia’s sex appeal?

46th. Norwegian

Norway’s famous exports tend to be from the literary world, which might explain why they received lower scores than their Hollywood-Scandinavian neighbors.

45th. American

The United States has a hugely diverse population, making it hard to pinpoint what an ‘American’ looks like. Some might say Britney Spears, others think of Donald Trump.

44th. German

Heidi Klum, look away now. Germany’s score is surprising for a nation that has produced models and actresses such as Claudia Schiffer and Kirsten Dunst.

43rd. Lebanese

One of the most beautiful countries in the Middle East, our readers didn’t rate their physical beauty much – don’t people know that Wentworth Miller has Lebanese roots?!

42nd. Pakistani

The Punjabi Lollywood stars might be absolutely stunning, but they didn’t carry the country as a whole this time. They did however, give the world the amazing Malala Yousafzai.

41st. Welsh

The lilting tones didn’t do much to lift the world’s opinion of the Welsh, unfortunately.

40th. Tunisian

This North African country has the best of both the Mediterranean Sea and Sahara Desert vibes.

39th. Swedish

While Aleksander Skarsgård is considered super sexy by many True Blood fans, the Swedes scored poorly overall.

38th. Scottish

Is it the kilts or the haggis that’s hampered the Scottish score? Surely not the kilt…

37th. Egyptian

The legendary Cleopatra was clearly not top of people’s minds when scoring Egypt.

36th. Thai

The Land of Smiles is almost Land of Sexy, but not quite.

35th. Moroccan

French Montana’s viral hip-hop video has a lot to answer for when it comes to Morocco’s sex appeal and we’re here for it.

34th. Argentinian

Home to some of the most legendary soccer players and the sensual Tango dance.

33rd. Russian

Russia ranks closer to the bottom than what you would expect for a country who lays claim to supermodels Irina Shayk and Natalia Vodianova. We blame Putin.

32nd. Lithuanian

Bob Dylan and P!nk both have Lithuanian descent, so maybe that’s what secured this respectably rock star ranking.

31st. Chinese

The rise of Fan Bingbang in Hollywood and her mysterious disappearance for a year is seemingly quite sexy.

30th. Israeli

If Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) isn’t sexy, who is?

29th. Nigerian

Nigeria is usually within the top 15 in similar studies, so they won’t be best pleased with their latest ranking.

28th. Indian

Those beautiful Bollywood stars and Priyanka Chopra’s lavish wedding earlier this year have a lot to speak for.

27th. Polish

It’s no wonder that the first woman to win a Nobel Prize was Polish – smart is sexy, after all.

26th. Iranian

Don’t let Trump see this score. Please.

25th. Malaysian

The creator of the world’s sexiest shoes is Malaysian, which says it all – take a bow, Mr. Choo.

24th. Mexican

The sultry accent, the spicy foods. The sexy, sexy people.

23rd. New Zealander

While the Kiwis might have scooped the world’s sexiest accent, it seems people would prefer to hear them, not see them.

22nd. Colombian

Their hips don’t lie.

21st. Finnish

The stereotypes of blonde hair and blue-eyed Scandinavians stands true with most Finns.

20th. Hungarian

Well, ZsaZsa Gábor used to be one of the most beautiful stars Hollywood has ever seen, so it’s only right that they get some credit.

19th. Japanese

The ancient country of elegance, cherry blossoms and the Geisha is also where you’ll find some of the most attractive people, according to Big 7 Travel readers.

18th. Czech

The birthplace of some of the most well-known models and famous faces: Ivana Trump, Karolína Kurková, Paulina Porizkova.

17th. Bulgarian

The stunning Balkan nation shot surprisingly close to the top of the list.

16th. Spanish

Any country who can eat their bodyweight in cured meats, red wine and cheese will always be sexy, fact.

15th. Barbadian/Bajan

Maybe it’s the irresistible accent, maybe it’s the perception of Barbados as paradise. Either way, people find Barbadians very appealing.

14th. Kenyan

Case in point? Lupita Amondi Nyong’o, who is always a vision both on and off the red carpet.

13th. Dutch

Characteristically tall, fair and impeccably stylish, the Dutch made cycling cool – a sign of sexiness no doubt.

12th. French

The language of love and plenty of aphrodisiac foods surely helped the French jump almost into the Top 10.

11th. Costa Rican

Ticos place a huge importance on family, music and fiestas, which are most people’s favourite qualities – explains the sex appeal?

10th. Canadian

Eh? We all know there’s one movie and one movie only that has convinced the world of Canada’s sexiness: The Notebook.

9th. English

The quintessential English Rose conjures up images of Mr.Darcy, while at the same time English also applies to lust-worthy grime stars.

8th. Armenian

The Kardashian family has firmly placed Armenia on the sexy-map.

7th. Italian

From Sofia Loren to Monica Bellucci, Italian women are some of the most beautiful. As for the men? Bradley Cooper’s grandparents are Italian, so we rest our case.

6th. South African

South Africa is a wonderful melting pot of cultures, making it a beautifully diverse and sexy place to be.

5th. Australian

It seems that the general view of Australians as ‘surfer chic’ lives on.

4th. Brazilian

Brazil gave us the thong bikini and “the phenomenon”, aka Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima.

3rd. Filipino

Probably the most famous Filipino in the world, professional boxer Manny Pacquiao along with Bruno Mars and the many Miss World participants make this a top scorer.

2nd. Danish

The impressive score of Danish people’s sexiness proves that Denmark is beautiful in more ways than one.

1st. Ukrainian

Ukrainians have a striking appearance and have easily topped our poll for 2019. Who could disagree with this? It’s no wonder that so many models come from there.