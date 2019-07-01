Vietnam PM attends Vietjet ceremony for new route announcement to Japan

The Prime Minster of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and other high-ranking Vietnamese dignitaries congratulated Vietjet while attending a special ceremony in Tokyo today to announce the launch of two new routes to Japan, namely Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo (Narita) and Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda). The event took place during the Prime Minister’s official visit to Japan for the G20 Summit.

Also present were many Japanese high-ranking dignitaries and partners, including Mr. Nikai Toshihiro – Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party cum President of the Japanese-Vietnamese Parliamentary Alliance, Ms. Satsuki Katayama – Minister of State for Regional Revitalization and representatives of Japanese tourism authorities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated Vietjet and said, “Vietjet has just been established for a few years but developed rapidly with good record of safety and increasingly high-quality services. With the expansion of international and domestic flight networks together with new and modern fleet, Vietjet will become a strong carrier in the region. I would like to also congratulate Vietjet on becoming an official member of Keidanren – Japan Business Federation (Japan), which is an important milestone for not only Vietjet but also Vietnamese businesses in general.”

Mr. Nikai Toshihiro – Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party cum President of the Japanese-Vietnamese Parliamentary Alliance said, “I would like to congratulate Vietjet on launching the two new routes today, which also proves the two countries’ close relationship. It can be said that tourism plays an important role in developing the relationship between the two nations. I hope Vietjet will continue to contribute more and more and that the Japanese aviation agencies will support much more for the airline’s development.”

Currently, Vietjet operates three direct routes between Vietnam and Japan, with flights from Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi to Osaka and a flight connecting Hanoi with Tokyo (Narita). The new Ho Chi Minh – Tokyo (Narita) will operate daily return flights as of July 12, 2019. The Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda) route will operate daily return services from October 26, 2019. With a flight time of approximately five hours and thirty minutes per leg, the flight departs Da Nang at 18:10 and lands in Tokyo at 01:00. The return flight departs from Tokyo at 02:30 and arrives in Da Nang at 06:40 (all local times).

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said, “The rapid expansion of Vietjet’s flight network to Japan will offer Japanese and Vietnamese citizens more options for their sight-seeing travels and/or business trips. In the pipeline are more flying opportunities for local and international travelers as well as exciting experiences on flights connecting the two countries. This includes travelling on brand new aircrafts while being served delicious and hot inflight meals from our dedicated and friendly cabin crew, and at the same time enjoy many exciting in-flight entertainment.”

During the ceremony, leaders of Vietjet were also honured to officially receive the membership certificate for the Japan Federation of Economic Organizations (Keidanren). Vietjet is the special foreign enterprise and the first low-cost carrier in the world to join the biggest comprehensive economic federation in Japan, which comprises around 1,500 members, including leading companies in Japan, national industrial associations, regional economic organizations and other special members.