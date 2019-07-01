Pegasus Airlines launches daily Manchester-Istanbul flights

Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines launched scheduled flights between Manchester Airport and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen and beyond today, 1st July 2019. Pegasus is currently operating five flights each week but from the 21st July 2019 Pegasus will be increasing frequency to daily flights between Manchester and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, adding to the airline’s four-times daily flights from London Stansted in the UK.

Pegasus’ flights will connect Manchester Airport to 32 destinations across Turkey, including coastal, cultural and gourmet hotspots such as Alanya, Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir, and 39 international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Bishkek, Doha, Dubai, Hurghada, Muscat, North Cyprus, Riyadh, Sharjah, Sharm El Sheikh, Tbilisi and Tel Aviv.

Flying between Manchester Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, the new route will increase in frequency to daily flights from 21st July 2019. Pegasus’ new flights will depart from Manchester Airport at 12:40, arriving in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen at 18:50; flights from Istanbul will depart at 09:30, reaching Manchester Airport at 11:55 (local times apply).

Pegasus connects Manchester Airport to 71 destinations

Pegasus connects Manchester Airport to a total of 71 destinations in Turkey and beyond via Istanbul including 32 destinations within Turkey: Adana, Amasya (Merzifon), Ankara, Antalya, Balikesir/Edremit, Batman, Bingöl, Bodrum, Dalaman, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Erzincan, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Gazipasa Alanya, Hatay, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kars, Kayseri, Konya, Malatya, Mardin, Mus, Ordu, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Sinop, Sivas, Trabzon and Van; and 39 other international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Almaty, Amman, Athens, Baghdat, Bahrain, Basra, Beirut, Belgrade, Bishkek, Bucharest, Cairo, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Erbil, Grozny, Hurghada, Jeddah, Kharkiv, Kiev, Krasnodar, Kuwait, Lviv, Mineralnye Vody, Muscat, North Cyprus (Ercan), Pristina, Riyadh, Sarajevo, Sharm El-Sheikh, Skopje, Tbilisi, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Tiran and Zaporizhia.