List of LGBTQ Pride events: Much of the world celebrates, some are not allowed

World Pride came home to celebrate in New York, where it all began.  The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. This was 50 years ago. Today the city is celebrating big time what it condemned half a century ago.

In San Francisco politicians including U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Governor and former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and Senator Kamala Harris, were among the current front runners for the Democratic nomination for president and were marching in the San Franciso Pride.

 

Istanbul police stopped Istanbul Pride due to health concerns. While most of the world is celebrating, many members of the LGBT community still face death through stoning in some countries.

Here is a list of LGBTQ pride events around the globe:

  Albuquerque, NM June 9 Albuquerque Pride
  Albany, NY June 10 Albany Capital Pride
  Albany, NY June 1-9 Albany Black & Latino Pride
  Alexandria, LA June 1-3 CenLa Pride
  Anaheim, CA Oct. 5-7 Gay Days Disneyland
  Anchorage, AK June 9-16 Alaska Pride Festival
  Asbury Park, NJ June 3 Jersey Pride
    August Ascension
  Aspen, CO Jan 11-18 Aspen: Gay Ski Week
  Atlanta, GA Oct. 12-14 Atlanta Pride
  Augusta, GA June 21-24 Augusta Pride
  Austin, TX Aug. 25 Austin Pride
    Apr. 28-May 1 Austin Drag Fest
    Sep. 1-4 Austin Splash Days
  Baltimore, MD June 7-17 Baltimore Pride
  Baton Rouge, LA June 16 Baton Rouge Pride
  Bellingham, WA July 15 Bellingham Pride
  Bend, OR June 23 Central Oregon Pride
  Biloxi, MS June 30 Gulf Coast Pride
  Birmingham, AL June 1-10 Central Alabama Pride
  Bisbee, AZ June 15-17 Bisbee Pride
  Black Rock, NV Aug. 26-Sep. 3 Burning Man
  Boise, ID June 15-16 Boise Pride
  Boqueron, Puer. Rico June 10 Boqueron Pride
  Boston, MA June 1-10 Boston Pride
  Bradenton, FL Mar. 17 Manatee Gay Pride
  Bremerton, WA July 14-15 Bremerton: Kitsap Pride
  Brooklyn, NY June Brooklyn Pride
  Buffalo, NY May 29-June 3 Buffalo Pride Fest
  Burlington, VT Sep. Pride Vermont
  Calgary, Canada Aug. 24-Sep. 3 Pride Calgary
  Centerville, VA Oct. Northern Virginia Pride
  Charlotte, NC Aug. 10-19 Charlotte Pride
  Charleston, SC Sep. 22 Charleston Pride
  Cheyenne, WY June 9 Wyoming Equality
  Chicago, IL June 16-17 Chicago Pride Fest
    June 24 Chicago Pride Parade
    May 24-28 Chicago: Mr. Leather
    Aug. 11-12 Chicago: Market Days
    Oct. 31 Chicago: Halloween Parade
  Chula Vista, CA Sep. 8 South Bay Pride
  Cincinnati, OH June 23 Cincinnati Pride
  Cleveland, OH June 23 Cleveland Pride
    Apr. 26-29 Cleveland Leather Weekend
  Colombia, SC Oct. 20 South Carolina Pride
  Colorado Springs, CO July 14-15 Colorado Springs Pride
  Columbus, OH June Stonewall Columbus Pride
  Conway, AR June Conway Pride
  Coos Bay, OR Aug. 18-19 S. Oregon Coast Pride
  Dallas, TX Sep. 15-16 Dallas Pride
    May 11-14 Dallas: Purple Party
    June Dallas: MetroBall
  Davis, CA May 20 Davis Pride
  Deming, NM July Deming Pride
  Denver, CO June 16-17 Denver Pridefest
  Des Moines, IA June 9-10 Des Moines: Capital Pride
  Detroit, MI June 9-10 Detroit: Motor City Pride
  Dover, DE Aug. 11 Delaware Pride
  Durham, NC Sep. North Carolina Pride
  Edmonton, Canada June 8-17 Edmonton Pride
  El Paso, TX June El Paso Pride Texas
  Eugene, OR Aug. 11 Eugene Pride
  Fayetteville, AR June NWA Pride
  Ferndale, MI June 2 Ferndale Pride
  Fire Island, NY August 19 Ascension Fire Island
  Flagstaff, AZ June 23 Flagstaff: N. Arizona Pride
  Fort Lauderdale, FL Feb. 24 Pride Fort Lauderdale
    Oct. Pridefest South Florida
  Fort Worth, TX Oct. Forth Worth Pride
  Green Bay, WI July Green Bay Pride
  Guelph, Canada May Guelph Pride
  Halifax, Canada July 19-29 Halifax Pride
  Honolulu, HI Oct. 20 Honolulu Pride
  Houston, TX June 23 Gay Pride Houston
  Huntington, NY June 8-10 Long Island Pride
  Huntsville, AL June Huntsville: Rocket City Pride
  Indianapolis, IN June Indy Pridefest
  Jacksonville, FL Oct. 6 River City Pride
  Jasper, Canada Apr. 19-22 Jasper Pride Festival
  Kalamazoo, MI June 8-9 Kalamazoo Pride
  Kansas City, KS June 1-3 Kansas Diversity Coalition
  Key West, FL June 6-10 Key West Pride
    Aug. 15-19 Key West: Tropical Heat
  Kingston, NY June 3 Hudson Valley Pride
  Lafayette, LA Oct. 21 Acadiana Pride
  Laguna Beach, CA June 1-3 Laguna Beach Pride
    May 28 WSB: Opening Beach Party
    July 4 WSB: Freedom Party
    Aug. 5 West Street Beach Pride
    Aug. 19 WSB: Sand & Fur
  Lake Worth, FL Mar. 24-25 Lake Worth / Palm Beach
  Lansing, MI Aug. Lansing: Michigan Pride
  Las Vegas, NV Oct. 19-21 Las Vegas Pride
    TBA Las Vegas: Dinah Shore
    Sep. 6-12 Las Vegas: Gay Days
    Jan. 17-18 Las Vegas: Hustlaball
    Oct. 17 World Interpride 2015
  Lethbridge, Canada July Lethbridge Pride
  Lexington, KY June 30 Lexington Pride
    Sep. Bluegrass Black Pride
  Lincoln City, OR Sep. Oregon Coast Pride
  Little Rock, AR Oct. 28 Central Arkansas Pride
  Long Beach, CA May 19-20 Long Beach Pride
    May 19-20 Long Beach Gay Latino Fest
  Long Island, NY June 8-10 Long Island Pride
  Los Angeles, CA June 9-10 Los Angeles Pride – WeHo
    Mar. 18-25 LA: Fetish Pride
    May 11-13 LA: Rupaul’s Drag Con
    May 15 LA: OUT Web Fest
    Sep. 14 Out @ Magic Mountain
    Oct. 31 LA: Halloween Carnival
  Louisville, KY June 15-16 Kentuckiana Pride Louisville
  Mammoth Lakes, CA Mar. 14-18 Mammoth Gay Ski Week
  Melbourne, FL Sep. 29 Space Coast Pride
  Memphis, TN Sep. 29-Oct. 1 Midsouth Pride Memphis
  Mexico City, Mexico June 23 Mexico City Pride
  Miami, FL April 2-8 Miami Beach Gay Pride
  Miami, FL March Miami: Winter Party
  Miami, FL March Miami: Music Week
  Miami, FL March Miami: Ultra Music Festival
  Miami, FL May 24-28 Miami: Sizzle
    Oct. 1-15 Hispanic LGBT Pride
  Milwaukee, WI June 8-10 Milwaukee Pride
  Minneapolis, MN June 23-24 Twin Cities Pride
  Mobile, AL Apr. 21 Mobile PrideFest
  Montreal, Canada Aug. 9-19 Montreal Pride
    July/Aug. Montreal: Divers/Cite
  Nashville, TN June 23-24 Nashville Pride
  New Hope, PA May 18 New Hope Pride
  New London, CT Aug. 25 New London Pride
  New Orleans, LA June 8-10 New Orleans Pride
    Feb. 28-Mar. 5 NOLA: Gay Mardi Gras
    April 1 New Orleans: Easter Parade
    Aug. 30-Sep. 3 NOLA: Southern Decadence
  New York, NY June 23-24 New York City Pride
    Apr. 21 NYC: The Black Party
    May 20 NYC: AIDS Walk
    June 7,14,21,28 NY Comics Gay Bash
    June 28 NYC: Dance at the Pier
    July 18-20 NYC: Sand blast Weekend
  Norfolk, VA June 24-30 Hampton Roads Pride
  Oakland, CA Sep. 9 Oakland Pride
  Ocala, FL Oct. Ocala Pride Festival
  Oceanside, CA Oct. 13 Oceanside: North Co. Pride
  Oklahoma City, OK June 22-24 Oklahoma City Pride
  Olympia, WA June 10 Olympia Capital Pride
  Omaha, NE June 30 Heartland Pride
  Ontario, Canada June 9-16 Thunder Bay Pride
  Orange County, CA June 17-24 OC Pride
  Orlando, FL Oct. 13 Orlando Pride
  Orlando, FL May 31-June 3 Orlando: Disney Gay Days
  Orlando, FL May 31-June 3 Orlando: Magical Weekend
    Sep. 27-Oct. 2 Orlando: Bear Bash
  Oswego, NY Sep. 15 Oswego Pride
  Ottawa, Canada Aug. 20-26 Ottawa Capital Pride
  Palm Beach, FL Mar. 24-25 Lake Worth / Palm Beach
  Palm Springs, CA Nov. 2-4 Palm Springs Pride
    Mar. 28- Apr. 1 PS: Dinah Shore
    Apr. 27-30 PS: White Party
    May 4-6 PS: Blatino Oasis
  Pasadena, CA Oct. 13 San Gabriel Valley Pride
  Pensacola, FL May 24-27 Sexacola Pride
  Philadelphia, PA June 10 Philly Pride
  Phoenix, AZ April 7-8 Phoenix Pride
  Pine City, MN June 3 East Central Minnesota Pride
  Pittsburgh, PA June 1-10 Pittsburgh Pride
    July Pittsburgh Black Pride
  Portland, OR June 16-17 Pride Northwest
  Portsmouth, NH June 9-11 Women Singing OUT
  Providence, RI June 16 Rhode Island Pride
  Provincetown, MA June 1-3 P-Town Pride
    May 24-27 P-Town Memorial Day
    June 28-July 5 P-Town Independence
    July 7-15 P-Town: Bear Week
    July 28-Aug. 4 P-Town: Family Week
    Aug. 16 P-Town: Carnival
  Puerto Rico June 7-14 San Juan: Puerto Rico Pride
    June 7-14 Boqueron: Puerto Rico Pride
  Puerto Vallarta, Mex. May 20-27 Puerto Vallarta Pride
  Puerto Vallarta, Mex. May 26 Puerto Vallarta: White Party
  Quebec City, Canada Aug. 30-Sep. 2 Quebec City Pride
  Queens, NY June 3 Queens LGBT Pride
  Raleigh, NC May 5 Out Raleigh
  Regina, Canada June 8-17 Regina: Queen City Pride
  Rehoboth, DE Aug. 5 Delaware Pride Festival
  Reno, NV July Reno Pride
  Richmond, VA Sep. 22-23 Virginia Gay Pride
  Roanoke, VA Aug/Sep Roanoke Pride
  Sacramento, CA June 10 Sacramento Pride
  St. Louis, MO June 23-24 Pride St. Louis
  St. Petersburg, FL June 23-24 St. Pete Pride
    May 4-6 SP: IGLTA Convention
  Salisbury, NC June 23 Salisbury Pride
  Salt Lake City, UT May 30-June 3 Utah Pride
  San Antonio, TX June 30 Pride San Antonio
  San Diego, CA July 14-15 San Diego Pride
    July 7 San Diego SheFest
  San Francisco, CA June 23-24 San Francisco Pride
    May 27-30 Queer Burning Man Retreat
    July 29 SF: Up Your Alley
    Sep. 30 SF: Folsom Street Fair
  San Jose, CA Aug. 25-26 Silicon Valley Pride
  San Juan, Puerto Rico June 3 Puerto Rico Pride
  San Mateo, CA June SMC Pride
  Sandusky, OH June 21-24 Sandusky Pride
  Santa Ana, CA June 17-24 OC Pride
  Santa Cruz, CA June 3 Santa Cruz Pride
  Santa Fe, NM June Santa Fe Pride
  Saratoga Springs, CA May Queer Burning Man Retreat
  Saskatoon, Canada June 10-25 Saskatoon Pride
  Saskatoon, Canada Oct. 4-7 Interpride Saskatoon
  Savannah, GA Oct. 25-27 Savannah Pride
  Scottsdale, AZ June AZ Gay Days
  Seattle, WA June 24 Seattle Pride
  Sedona, AZ Sep. Sedona Pride
    July 3-5 Sedona Gay Art Show
  Silicon Valley, CA Aug. 25-26 SJ: Silicon Valley Pride
  Sonoma, CA June 1-3 Sonoma County Pride
  Spokane, WA June 8-9 Spokane Pride: Outspokane
  Surrey, Canada June 30 Surrey Pride
  Syracuse, NY June Central New York Pride
  Tacoma, WA July 13-22 Tacoma Pride
  Tallahassee, FL April 21 Tallahassee Pridefest
  Tampa, FL Mar. 25 Tampa Pride
  Toledo, OH Aug. 17-18 Toledo Pride
  Toronto, Canada June 22-24 Pride Toronto
  Toronto, Canada May 9-12 IGLTA Convention
  Tucson, AZ Sep/Oct. Tucson Pride
  Vancouver, Canada Aug. 5 Vancouver Gay Pride
    Jan. 2019 Whistler Gay Ski Week
  Victoria, B.C., Canada June 30-July 8 Victoria Pride
  Warwick, NY June Warwick: OC Pride
  Washington, D.C. June 7-10 Capital Pride
  Washington, D.C. May 19 Capital Trans Pride
    Jan. 15-18 Mid-Atlantic Leather Pride
  West Hollywood, CA June 9-10 Los Angeles Pride
    Oct. 31 WeHo: Halloween Carnival
  Wichita, KS June 29-30 Wichita Pride
  Wilton Manors, FL June 16 Wilton Manors Pride
  Winnipeg, Canada May 25-June3 Pride Winnipeg
  Winston-Salem, NC Oct. 13 Winston-Salem Pride
  Worcester, MA Sep. 5-9 Worcester Pride
  Yonkers, NY June 9 Yonkers Pride
       
       
 

  Adelaide, Australia Nov. 10 Adelaide Pride March
  Alice Springs, Aus. Sep. Alice Springs Pride
  Alpe de Huez, France Mar. 17-24 European Gay Ski Week
  Amsterdam, Neth. July 28-Aug. 5 Amsterdam Pride
    March Amsterdam: Bear Pride
    Apr. 27 Amsterdam: Kings Day
    Oct. Amsterdam: Fetish Pride
    Oct. 27-31 Amsterdam: Leather Pride
  Aarhus, Denmark June 2 Aarhus Pride
  Antwerp, Belgium Aug. 8-12 Antwerp Pride
  Athens, Greece June 9 Athens Pride
  Auckland, NZ Feb. 2019 Auckland Pride
  Bali, Indonesia June Bali Pride
  Bangkok, Thailand Apr. 13-15 Songkran Thai Circuit Party
  Barcelona, Spain June 22-30 Barcelona Pride
    July 9-16 The Gay Cruise
    April Barcelona: Bearcelona
    Aug. 9-19 Barcelona: Circuit Festival
  Belfast, Northern Ire. July 27-Aug. 5 Belfast Gay Pride
  Benindorm, Spain Sep. 3-9 Benindorm Gay Pride
  Berlin, Germany July 28 Berlin: CSD
  Berlin, Germany Mar. 28- Apr. 3 Berlin: Easter Leather Week
    July 21-22 Berlin: Stadtfest
    Sep. 6-7 Berlin: Folsom Europe
    Oct. 19 Berlin: Hustlaball
  Birmingham, UK May 26-27 Birmingham Gay Pride
  Blackpool, UK June 8-10 Blackpool Gay Pride
  Bogota, Colombia June Colombia Pride Diversa
  Bologna, Italy June Bologna Pride
  Bourne, UK July 13-15 Bourne Pride
  Bradford, UK May 27 Bradford Pride
  Braunschweig, Ger. July 27-28 Braunschweig CSD
  Brighton, UK Aug. 3-5 Brighton Gay Pride
  Brisbane, Australia Sep. 22-23 Brisbane Pride
  Bristol, UK July 5-15 Bristol Gay Pride
  Broken Hill, Australia Sep. 7-9 Broken Heel Festival
  Brussels, Belgium May 21 Brussels Pride
  Budapest, Hungary June 8-July 9 Budapest Pride
  Buenos Aires, Argen. Nov. Buenos Aires Gay Pride Marcha Del Orgullo
  Cairns, Australia Oct. Cairns Tropical Pride
  Calgary, Canada Aug. 24-Sep. 3 Calgary Gay Pride
  Canberra, Australia Oct. Canberra Queer Festival
  Cape Town, S. Africa Feb. 2019 Cape Town Gay Pride
    April 14-16 SA: IGLTA Convention
  Christchurch, NZ Mar. 15-25 Christchurch Pride
  Coatzacoalcos, Mex June 20 Ensenada Pride
  Cologne, Germany July Cologne Gay Pride
    Feb. 2019 Cologne: Karneval
    Nov. Cologne: Bear Pride
  Copenhagen, Den. Aug. 13-19 Gay Pride Copenhagen
  Cornwall, UK Aug. 25 Cornwall Gay Pride
  Coventry, UK June 9-10 Coventry Pride
  Cumbria, UK June Cumbria Pride
  Curacao, Caribbean Sep. 27-30 Curacao Pride
  Cymru, UK Aug. 25-27 Cymru Pride
  Cyprus May Cyprus Pride
  Darwin, Australia. Feb. 2019 Darwin Pride
    Aug. 9-26 Darwin Festival
  Doncaster, UK Aug. 18 Doncaster Pride
  Dresden, Germany May Dresden: CSD
  Dublin, Ireland June 21-30 Gay Pride Dublin
  Edinburgh, Scotland June 16 Edinburgh: Pride Scotia
  Edmonton, Canada June 8-17 Edmonton Pride
  Ensenada, Mexico June 9-10 Ensenada Pride
  Essen, Germany Aug. 10-11 Essen: Ruhr CSD
  Essex, UK June 16 Essex Gay Pride
  Exeter, UK May 12 Exeter Gay Pride
  Faroe Islands July Faroe Islands Pride
  Frankfurt, Germany July 20-22 CSD Frankfurt
  Glasgow, UK July 14-15 Glasgow Gay Pride
  Gloucestershire, UK June Gloucestershire Pride
  Gold Coast, Austr. Sep/Oct Queensland Glitter Fest
  Gran Canaria, Spain Feb. 2019 Gran Canaria: Carnival
    Oct. 6-14 Gran Canaria: Fetish Week
  Grimsby, UK Sep. Grimsby Pride
  Guadalajara, Mexico June 9 Guadalajara Pride
  Guelph, Canada Aprl 28-May 14 Guelph Pride
  Halifax, Canada July 19-29 Halifax Pride
  Hannover, Germany May 19-20 Hannover CSD
  Hamburg, Germany July 27-Aug. 5 Hamburg Gay Pride
    Jan. 17-19 Hamburg: Bear Festival
  Havana, Cuba May Cuba Pride
  Helsinki, Finland June 25-July 1 Helsinki Gay Pride
  Herts, UK Sep. Herts Pride
  Hong Kong, China Nov. Hong Kong Pride
  Hull, England July 21 Hull Gay Pride
  Ibiza, Spain June 13-16 Ibiza Gay Pride
  Istanbul, Turkey June Istanbul Pride
  Jasper, Canada Apr. 19-22 Jasper Pride Festival
  Johannesburg, S.A. Oct. Johannesburg Pride
  Kelowna, Canada Aug. 11-18 Okanagan Pride
  Kent, UK Aug. Kent Pride
  Leeds, UK Aug. 5 Leeds Pride
  Leicester, UK Sep. 1 Leicester Pride
  Leipzig, Germany July 13-21 Leipzig: CSD
  Lethbridge, Canada June 15-23 Lethbridge Pride
  Limerick, Ireland July Limerick Pride
  Lincoln, UK Sep. 29 Lincoln Pride
  Lisbon, Portugal May 8-12 Eurovision
  Lisbon, Portugal May 30- June 4 Lisbon Bear Pride
  Lismore, Austr. Sep. 15 Fruitopia: Lismore
  Liverpool, UK July 31 Liverpool Pride
  London, UK June 22-July 7 London Pride
    June 22-July 7 UK Black Pride
    July 8-15 London: Fetish Week
  Lubeck, Germany Aug. 18 Lubeck CSD
  Luxembourg July 8-14 Luxembourg Pride
  Madrid, Spain June 23-July 2 World Pride Madrid
    Apr. 26-May 2 Madrid: Sleazy Madrid
    July 4-8 WE Party Madrid
  Magdeburg, Germany Aug. 25 Magdeburg CSD
  Mainz, Germany June 30 Mainz CSD
  Malta July Malta Gay Pride
  Manchester, UK Aug. 24-27 Manchester Gay Pride
    July 7-9 Manchester: Sparkle
  Manila, Philippines June 30 Manila Metro Pride
  Marseille, France July 18-25 The Gay Cruise
  Melbourne, Australia Feb. 2019 Gay Pride March Victoria
    Feb. 2019 Melbourne: Midsumma Fest
  Mexico City, Mexico June 23 Mexico City Pride
  Milan, Italy June 1-22 Milano Pride
  Montenegro Sep. Montenegro Pride March
  Montreal, Canada Aug. 9-19 Montreal Pride
    July/Aug. Montreal: Divers/Cite
  Munich, Germany July 7-15 Munich: CSD Festival
  Mumbai, India Jan. 31 Mumbai Pride
  Mykonos, Greece Aug. 17-24 Mykonos: XLsior
  Newcastle, UK July 20-21 Newcastle Pride
  Noosa, Australia Mar. 16-18 Noosa Rainbow Fest
  Norwich, UK July 28 Norwich Pride
  Nottinghamshire, UK July Nottinghamshire Pride
  Ontario, Canada June 9-16 Thunder Bay Pride
  Osaka, Japan Apr. 3 Kansai Rainbow Pride
  Oslo, Norway June 23-June 30 Oslo Pride
  Ottawa, Canada Aug. 21-27 Ottawa Capital Pride
  Oxford, UK May 25-June 3 Oxford Gay Pride
  Paramatta, Australia Oct. 29 Paramatta Pride
  Paris, France June 30 Paris Gay Pride March
    Oct. 19-22 Disney Paris Magical Pride
  Perth, Australia November Pride Western Australia
  Perth, Australia Feb. 2019 Perth Fair Days
  Phuket, Thailand April Phuket Gay Pride Festival
  Playa del Carmen, Mexico June 4-10 Playa del Carmen Pride
  Pokolbin, Australia Oct. 12-14 Pokolbin Pride
  Portsmouth, UK June Portsmouth Pride
  Prague, Czech Rep. Aug. 7-11 Prague Pride
  Preston, UK Sep. 29 Preston Gay Pride
  Puerto Rico June 3 San Juan: Puerto Rico Pride
  Puerto Rico June 10 Boqueron: Puerto Rico Pride
  Puerto Vallarta, Mex. May 21-28 Puerto Vallarta Pride
    Jan. 25-Feb. 1 Puerto Vallarta Beef Dip
  Punta Cana, Caribbean Sep. 15-22 Caribbean Pride
  Quebec City, Canada Aug. 30-Sep. 2 Quebec City Pride
  Queensland, Austr. Sep. 28-Oct.5 Queensland Glitter Fest
  Quezon City, Philip. Dec. Quezon City Pride March
  Reading, UK Sep. 1 Reading Pride
  Regina, Canada June 8-17 Regina: Queen City Pride
  Reykjavik, Iceland Aug. 7-11 Reykjavik Pride
    Aug. 30-Sep. 2 Reykjavik: Bears on Ice
    Jan. 29-Feb. 1 Reykjavik Winter Pride
  Riga, Latvia June 20 Euro Pride 2015
  Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nov. Gay Pride Brazil
  Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Feb./Mar. 2019 Rio de Janeiro: Carnaval
  Rome, Italy June 9 Roma Pride
  Rome, Italy March 10 Rome: Fetish Pride
  San Juan, Puerto Rico June 7 Puerto Rico Pride
  Sao Paulo, Brazil May 4-18 Gay Pride Sao Paulo
  Saskatoon, Canada June 10-25 Saskatoon Pride
  Seoul, South Korea June/July Korea Queer Festival
  Shanghai, China June 8-18 Shanghai Pride
  Sheffield, UK July 28 Sheffield Gay Pride
  Singapore Singapore Pink Dot
  Sitges, Spain June 14-18 Sitges Gay Pride
  Sofia, Bulgaria June 9 Sofia Bulgaria Pride
  Solden, Austria Jan. 2016 Gay Snow Happening
  Stockholm, Sweden July 27-Aug. 5 Stockholm Gay Pride
    July 27-Aug. 19 EuroPride: Sweden
  Stuttgart, Germany July 13-29 CSD Stuttgart
  Suffolk, UK June Suffolk Pride
  Sunderland, UK Sep. Sunderland Gay Pride
  Sunshine Coast, Aus. Feb. 2019 Sunshine Coast Pride
  Surrey, Canada June 30 Surrey Pride
  Swansea, UK June Swansea Gay Pride
  Swindon, UK July Swindon & Wiltshire Pride
  Sydney, Aus. June 9-28 Sydney Pride Festival
  Sydney, Australia Feb./Mar. 2019 Sydney LGBT Mardi Gras
  Sydney, Australia Feb./Mar. 2019 Sydney Gay Mardi Gras Party
  Sydney, Australia Feb./Mar. 2019 Sydney: Bear Essentials
  Taipei, Taiwan Nov. 6 Taiwan LGBT Pride
  Tel Aviv, Israel June 8 Tel Aviv Gay Pride
  Tignes, France Mar. 17-24 European Snow Pride
  Tijuana, Mexico June 16 Tijuana Pride
  Tilburg, Netherlands July 23 Roze Mandaag
  Tokyo, Japan May 5-6 Tokyo Rainbow Pride
  Toronto, Canada June 22-24 Pride Toronto
    August Toronto Leather Pride
  Totnes, UK Sep. Totnes Pride
  Vancouver, Canada Aug. 5 Vancouver Gay Pride
    Jan. 23-31 Whistler Gay Ski Week
  Victoria, B.C., Canada June 30-July 8 Victoria Pride
  Vienna, Austria June 9-18 Vienna Pride
  Wakefield, UK Aug. 12 Wakefield Pride
  Walsall, UK Aug. 25 Walsall Pride
  Warsaw, Poland June 9 Warsaw Equality Pride
  Warwickshire, UK Aug. 18 Warwickshire Pride
  Winnipeg, Canada May 25-June 3 Pride Winnipeg
  York, UK June York Pride
  Zagreb, Croatia June 9 Zagreb Pride
  Zurich, Switzerland June 8-17 Zurich Pride

 

