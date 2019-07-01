List of LGBTQ Pride events: Much of the world celebrates, some are not allowed

World Pride came home to celebrate in New York, where it all began. The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. This was 50 years ago. Today the city is celebrating big time what it condemned half a century ago.

In San Francisco politicians including U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Governor and former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and Senator Kamala Harris, were among the current front runners for the Democratic nomination for president and were marching in the San Franciso Pride.

Istanbul police stopped Istanbul Pride due to health concerns. While most of the world is celebrating, many members of the LGBT community still face death through stoning in some countries.

Here is a list of LGBTQ pride events around the globe: