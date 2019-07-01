List of LGBTQ Pride events: Much of the world celebrates, some are not allowed
World Pride came home to celebrate in New York, where it all began. The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. This was 50 years ago. Today the city is celebrating big time what it condemned half a century ago.
In San Francisco politicians including U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Governor and former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and Senator Kamala Harris, were among the current front runners for the Democratic nomination for president and were marching in the San Franciso Pride.
Istanbul police stopped Istanbul Pride due to health concerns. While most of the world is celebrating, many members of the LGBT community still face death through stoning in some countries.
Here is a list of LGBTQ pride events around the globe:
|Albuquerque, NM
|June 9
|Albuquerque Pride
|Albany, NY
|June 10
|Albany Capital Pride
|Albany, NY
|June 1-9
|Albany Black & Latino Pride
|Alexandria, LA
|June 1-3
|CenLa Pride
|Anaheim, CA
|Oct. 5-7
|Gay Days Disneyland
|Anchorage, AK
|June 9-16
|Alaska Pride Festival
|Asbury Park, NJ
|June 3
|Jersey Pride
|August
|Ascension
|Aspen, CO
|Jan 11-18
|Aspen: Gay Ski Week
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct. 12-14
|Atlanta Pride
|Augusta, GA
|June 21-24
|Augusta Pride
|Austin, TX
|Aug. 25
|Austin Pride
|Apr. 28-May 1
|Austin Drag Fest
|Sep. 1-4
|Austin Splash Days
|Baltimore, MD
|June 7-17
|Baltimore Pride
|Baton Rouge, LA
|June 16
|Baton Rouge Pride
|Bellingham, WA
|July 15
|Bellingham Pride
|Bend, OR
|June 23
|Central Oregon Pride
|Biloxi, MS
|June 30
|Gulf Coast Pride
|Birmingham, AL
|June 1-10
|Central Alabama Pride
|Bisbee, AZ
|June 15-17
|Bisbee Pride
|Black Rock, NV
|Aug. 26-Sep. 3
|Burning Man
|Boise, ID
|June 15-16
|Boise Pride
|Boqueron, Puer. Rico
|June 10
|Boqueron Pride
|Boston, MA
|June 1-10
|Boston Pride
|Bradenton, FL
|Mar. 17
|Manatee Gay Pride
|Bremerton, WA
|July 14-15
|Bremerton: Kitsap Pride
|Brooklyn, NY
|June
|Brooklyn Pride
|Buffalo, NY
|May 29-June 3
|Buffalo Pride Fest
|Burlington, VT
|Sep.
|Pride Vermont
|Calgary, Canada
|Aug. 24-Sep. 3
|Pride Calgary
|Centerville, VA
|Oct.
|Northern Virginia Pride
|Charlotte, NC
|Aug. 10-19
|Charlotte Pride
|Charleston, SC
|Sep. 22
|Charleston Pride
|Cheyenne, WY
|June 9
|Wyoming Equality
|Chicago, IL
|June 16-17
|Chicago Pride Fest
|June 24
|Chicago Pride Parade
|May 24-28
|Chicago: Mr. Leather
|Aug. 11-12
|Chicago: Market Days
|Oct. 31
|Chicago: Halloween Parade
|Chula Vista, CA
|Sep. 8
|South Bay Pride
|Cincinnati, OH
|June 23
|Cincinnati Pride
|Cleveland, OH
|June 23
|Cleveland Pride
|Apr. 26-29
|Cleveland Leather Weekend
|Colombia, SC
|Oct. 20
|South Carolina Pride
|Colorado Springs, CO
|July 14-15
|Colorado Springs Pride
|Columbus, OH
|June
|Stonewall Columbus Pride
|Conway, AR
|June
|Conway Pride
|Coos Bay, OR
|Aug. 18-19
|S. Oregon Coast Pride
|Dallas, TX
|Sep. 15-16
|Dallas Pride
|May 11-14
|Dallas: Purple Party
|June
|Dallas: MetroBall
|Davis, CA
|May 20
|Davis Pride
|Deming, NM
|July
|Deming Pride
|Denver, CO
|June 16-17
|Denver Pridefest
|Des Moines, IA
|June 9-10
|Des Moines: Capital Pride
|Detroit, MI
|June 9-10
|Detroit: Motor City Pride
|Dover, DE
|Aug. 11
|Delaware Pride
|Durham, NC
|Sep.
|North Carolina Pride
|Edmonton, Canada
|June 8-17
|Edmonton Pride
|El Paso, TX
|June
|El Paso Pride Texas
|Eugene, OR
|Aug. 11
|Eugene Pride
|Fayetteville, AR
|June
|NWA Pride
|Ferndale, MI
|June 2
|Ferndale Pride
|Fire Island, NY
|August 19
|Ascension Fire Island
|Flagstaff, AZ
|June 23
|Flagstaff: N. Arizona Pride
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Feb. 24
|Pride Fort Lauderdale
|Oct.
|Pridefest South Florida
|Fort Worth, TX
|Oct.
|Forth Worth Pride
|Green Bay, WI
|July
|Green Bay Pride
|Guelph, Canada
|May
|Guelph Pride
|Halifax, Canada
|July 19-29
|Halifax Pride
|Honolulu, HI
|Oct. 20
|Honolulu Pride
|Houston, TX
|June 23
|Gay Pride Houston
|Huntington, NY
|June 8-10
|Long Island Pride
|Huntsville, AL
|June
|Huntsville: Rocket City Pride
|Indianapolis, IN
|June
|Indy Pridefest
|Jacksonville, FL
|Oct. 6
|River City Pride
|Jasper, Canada
|Apr. 19-22
|Jasper Pride Festival
|Kalamazoo, MI
|June 8-9
|Kalamazoo Pride
|Kansas City, KS
|June 1-3
|Kansas Diversity Coalition
|Key West, FL
|June 6-10
|Key West Pride
|Aug. 15-19
|Key West: Tropical Heat
|Kingston, NY
|June 3
|Hudson Valley Pride
|Lafayette, LA
|Oct. 21
|Acadiana Pride
|Laguna Beach, CA
|June 1-3
|Laguna Beach Pride
|May 28
|WSB: Opening Beach Party
|July 4
|WSB: Freedom Party
|Aug. 5
|West Street Beach Pride
|Aug. 19
|WSB: Sand & Fur
|Lake Worth, FL
|Mar. 24-25
|Lake Worth / Palm Beach
|Lansing, MI
|Aug.
|Lansing: Michigan Pride
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct. 19-21
|Las Vegas Pride
|TBA
|Las Vegas: Dinah Shore
|Sep. 6-12
|Las Vegas: Gay Days
|Jan. 17-18
|Las Vegas: Hustlaball
|Oct. 17
|World Interpride 2015
|Lethbridge, Canada
|July
|Lethbridge Pride
|Lexington, KY
|June 30
|Lexington Pride
|Sep.
|Bluegrass Black Pride
|Lincoln City, OR
|Sep.
|Oregon Coast Pride
|Little Rock, AR
|Oct. 28
|Central Arkansas Pride
|Long Beach, CA
|May 19-20
|Long Beach Pride
|May 19-20
|Long Beach Gay Latino Fest
|Long Island, NY
|June 8-10
|Long Island Pride
|Los Angeles, CA
|June 9-10
|Los Angeles Pride – WeHo
|Mar. 18-25
|LA: Fetish Pride
|May 11-13
|LA: Rupaul’s Drag Con
|May 15
|LA: OUT Web Fest
|Sep. 14
|Out @ Magic Mountain
|Oct. 31
|LA: Halloween Carnival
|Louisville, KY
|June 15-16
|Kentuckiana Pride Louisville
|Mammoth Lakes, CA
|Mar. 14-18
|Mammoth Gay Ski Week
|Melbourne, FL
|Sep. 29
|Space Coast Pride
|Memphis, TN
|Sep. 29-Oct. 1
|Midsouth Pride Memphis
|Mexico City, Mexico
|June 23
|Mexico City Pride
|Miami, FL
|April 2-8
|Miami Beach Gay Pride
|Miami, FL
|March
|Miami: Winter Party
|Miami, FL
|March
|Miami: Music Week
|Miami, FL
|March
|Miami: Ultra Music Festival
|Miami, FL
|May 24-28
|Miami: Sizzle
|Oct. 1-15
|Hispanic LGBT Pride
|Milwaukee, WI
|June 8-10
|Milwaukee Pride
|Minneapolis, MN
|June 23-24
|Twin Cities Pride
|Mobile, AL
|Apr. 21
|Mobile PrideFest
|Montreal, Canada
|Aug. 9-19
|Montreal Pride
|July/Aug.
|Montreal: Divers/Cite
|Nashville, TN
|June 23-24
|Nashville Pride
|New Hope, PA
|May 18
|New Hope Pride
|New London, CT
|Aug. 25
|New London Pride
|New Orleans, LA
|June 8-10
|New Orleans Pride
|Feb. 28-Mar. 5
|NOLA: Gay Mardi Gras
|April 1
|New Orleans: Easter Parade
|Aug. 30-Sep. 3
|NOLA: Southern Decadence
|New York, NY
|June 23-24
|New York City Pride
|Apr. 21
|NYC: The Black Party
|May 20
|NYC: AIDS Walk
|June 7,14,21,28
|NY Comics Gay Bash
|June 28
|NYC: Dance at the Pier
|July 18-20
|NYC: Sand blast Weekend
|Norfolk, VA
|June 24-30
|Hampton Roads Pride
|Oakland, CA
|Sep. 9
|Oakland Pride
|Ocala, FL
|Oct.
|Ocala Pride Festival
|Oceanside, CA
|Oct. 13
|Oceanside: North Co. Pride
|Oklahoma City, OK
|June 22-24
|Oklahoma City Pride
|Olympia, WA
|June 10
|Olympia Capital Pride
|Omaha, NE
|June 30
|Heartland Pride
|Ontario, Canada
|June 9-16
|Thunder Bay Pride
|Orange County, CA
|June 17-24
|OC Pride
|Orlando, FL
|Oct. 13
|Orlando Pride
|Orlando, FL
|May 31-June 3
|Orlando: Disney Gay Days
|Orlando, FL
|May 31-June 3
|Orlando: Magical Weekend
|Sep. 27-Oct. 2
|Orlando: Bear Bash
|Oswego, NY
|Sep. 15
|Oswego Pride
|Ottawa, Canada
|Aug. 20-26
|Ottawa Capital Pride
|Palm Beach, FL
|Mar. 24-25
|Lake Worth / Palm Beach
|Palm Springs, CA
|Nov. 2-4
|Palm Springs Pride
|Mar. 28- Apr. 1
|PS: Dinah Shore
|Apr. 27-30
|PS: White Party
|May 4-6
|PS: Blatino Oasis
|Pasadena, CA
|Oct. 13
|San Gabriel Valley Pride
|Pensacola, FL
|May 24-27
|Sexacola Pride
|Philadelphia, PA
|June 10
|Philly Pride
|Phoenix, AZ
|April 7-8
|Phoenix Pride
|Pine City, MN
|June 3
|East Central Minnesota Pride
|Pittsburgh, PA
|June 1-10
|Pittsburgh Pride
|July
|Pittsburgh Black Pride
|Portland, OR
|June 16-17
|Pride Northwest
|Portsmouth, NH
|June 9-11
|Women Singing OUT
|Providence, RI
|June 16
|Rhode Island Pride
|Provincetown, MA
|June 1-3
|P-Town Pride
|May 24-27
|P-Town Memorial Day
|June 28-July 5
|P-Town Independence
|July 7-15
|P-Town: Bear Week
|July 28-Aug. 4
|P-Town: Family Week
|Aug. 16
|P-Town: Carnival
|Puerto Rico
|June 7-14
|San Juan: Puerto Rico Pride
|June 7-14
|Boqueron: Puerto Rico Pride
|Puerto Vallarta, Mex.
|May 20-27
|Puerto Vallarta Pride
|Puerto Vallarta, Mex.
|May 26
|Puerto Vallarta: White Party
|Quebec City, Canada
|Aug. 30-Sep. 2
|Quebec City Pride
|Queens, NY
|June 3
|Queens LGBT Pride
|Raleigh, NC
|May 5
|Out Raleigh
|Regina, Canada
|June 8-17
|Regina: Queen City Pride
|Rehoboth, DE
|Aug. 5
|Delaware Pride Festival
|Reno, NV
|July
|Reno Pride
|Richmond, VA
|Sep. 22-23
|Virginia Gay Pride
|Roanoke, VA
|Aug/Sep
|Roanoke Pride
|Sacramento, CA
|June 10
|Sacramento Pride
|St. Louis, MO
|June 23-24
|Pride St. Louis
|St. Petersburg, FL
|June 23-24
|St. Pete Pride
|May 4-6
|SP: IGLTA Convention
|Salisbury, NC
|June 23
|Salisbury Pride
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 30-June 3
|Utah Pride
|San Antonio, TX
|June 30
|Pride San Antonio
|San Diego, CA
|July 14-15
|San Diego Pride
|July 7
|San Diego SheFest
|San Francisco, CA
|June 23-24
|San Francisco Pride
|May 27-30
|Queer Burning Man Retreat
|July 29
|SF: Up Your Alley
|Sep. 30
|SF: Folsom Street Fair
|San Jose, CA
|Aug. 25-26
|Silicon Valley Pride
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|June 3
|Puerto Rico Pride
|San Mateo, CA
|June
|SMC Pride
|Sandusky, OH
|June 21-24
|Sandusky Pride
|Santa Ana, CA
|June 17-24
|OC Pride
|Santa Cruz, CA
|June 3
|Santa Cruz Pride
|Santa Fe, NM
|June
|Santa Fe Pride
|Saratoga Springs, CA
|May
|Queer Burning Man Retreat
|Saskatoon, Canada
|June 10-25
|Saskatoon Pride
|Saskatoon, Canada
|Oct. 4-7
|Interpride Saskatoon
|Savannah, GA
|Oct. 25-27
|Savannah Pride
|Scottsdale, AZ
|June
|AZ Gay Days
|Seattle, WA
|June 24
|Seattle Pride
|Sedona, AZ
|Sep.
|Sedona Pride
|July 3-5
|Sedona Gay Art Show
|Silicon Valley, CA
|Aug. 25-26
|SJ: Silicon Valley Pride
|Sonoma, CA
|June 1-3
|Sonoma County Pride
|Spokane, WA
|June 8-9
|Spokane Pride: Outspokane
|Surrey, Canada
|June 30
|Surrey Pride
|Syracuse, NY
|June
|Central New York Pride
|Tacoma, WA
|July 13-22
|Tacoma Pride
|Tallahassee, FL
|April 21
|Tallahassee Pridefest
|Tampa, FL
|Mar. 25
|Tampa Pride
|Toledo, OH
|Aug. 17-18
|Toledo Pride
|Toronto, Canada
|June 22-24
|Pride Toronto
|Toronto, Canada
|May 9-12
|IGLTA Convention
|Tucson, AZ
|Sep/Oct.
|Tucson Pride
|Vancouver, Canada
|Aug. 5
|Vancouver Gay Pride
|Jan. 2019
|Whistler Gay Ski Week
|Victoria, B.C., Canada
|June 30-July 8
|Victoria Pride
|Warwick, NY
|June
|Warwick: OC Pride
|Washington, D.C.
|June 7-10
|Capital Pride
|Washington, D.C.
|May 19
|Capital Trans Pride
|Jan. 15-18
|Mid-Atlantic Leather Pride
|West Hollywood, CA
|June 9-10
|Los Angeles Pride
|Oct. 31
|WeHo: Halloween Carnival
|Wichita, KS
|June 29-30
|Wichita Pride
|Wilton Manors, FL
|June 16
|Wilton Manors Pride
|Winnipeg, Canada
|May 25-June3
|Pride Winnipeg
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Oct. 13
|Winston-Salem Pride
|Worcester, MA
|Sep. 5-9
|Worcester Pride
|Yonkers, NY
|June 9
|Yonkers Pride
CITY
|
DATES
|
WEBSITE
|Adelaide, Australia
|Nov. 10
|Adelaide Pride March
|Alice Springs, Aus.
|Sep.
|Alice Springs Pride
|Alpe de Huez, France
|Mar. 17-24
|European Gay Ski Week
|Amsterdam, Neth.
|July 28-Aug. 5
|Amsterdam Pride
|March
|Amsterdam: Bear Pride
|Apr. 27
|Amsterdam: Kings Day
|Oct.
|Amsterdam: Fetish Pride
|Oct. 27-31
|Amsterdam: Leather Pride
|Aarhus, Denmark
|June 2
|Aarhus Pride
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Aug. 8-12
|Antwerp Pride
|Athens, Greece
|June 9
|Athens Pride
|Auckland, NZ
|Feb. 2019
|Auckland Pride
|Bali, Indonesia
|June
|Bali Pride
|Bangkok, Thailand
|Apr. 13-15
|Songkran Thai Circuit Party
|Barcelona, Spain
|June 22-30
|Barcelona Pride
|July 9-16
|The Gay Cruise
|April
|Barcelona: Bearcelona
|Aug. 9-19
|Barcelona: Circuit Festival
|Belfast, Northern Ire.
|July 27-Aug. 5
|Belfast Gay Pride
|Benindorm, Spain
|Sep. 3-9
|Benindorm Gay Pride
|Berlin, Germany
|July 28
|Berlin: CSD
|Berlin, Germany
|Mar. 28- Apr. 3
|Berlin: Easter Leather Week
|July 21-22
|Berlin: Stadtfest
|Sep. 6-7
|Berlin: Folsom Europe
|Oct. 19
|Berlin: Hustlaball
|Birmingham, UK
|May 26-27
|Birmingham Gay Pride
|Blackpool, UK
|June 8-10
|Blackpool Gay Pride
|Bogota, Colombia
|June
|Colombia Pride Diversa
|Bologna, Italy
|June
|Bologna Pride
|Bourne, UK
|July 13-15
|Bourne Pride
|Bradford, UK
|May 27
|Bradford Pride
|Braunschweig, Ger.
|July 27-28
|Braunschweig CSD
|Brighton, UK
|Aug. 3-5
|Brighton Gay Pride
|Brisbane, Australia
|Sep. 22-23
|Brisbane Pride
|Bristol, UK
|July 5-15
|Bristol Gay Pride
|Broken Hill, Australia
|Sep. 7-9
|Broken Heel Festival
|Brussels, Belgium
|May 21
|Brussels Pride
|Budapest, Hungary
|June 8-July 9
|Budapest Pride
|Buenos Aires, Argen.
|Nov.
|Buenos Aires Gay Pride Marcha Del Orgullo
|Cairns, Australia
|Oct.
|Cairns Tropical Pride
|Calgary, Canada
|Aug. 24-Sep. 3
|Calgary Gay Pride
|Canberra, Australia
|Oct.
|Canberra Queer Festival
|Cape Town, S. Africa
|Feb. 2019
|Cape Town Gay Pride
|April 14-16
|SA: IGLTA Convention
|Christchurch, NZ
|Mar. 15-25
|Christchurch Pride
|Coatzacoalcos, Mex
|June 20
|Ensenada Pride
|Cologne, Germany
|July
|Cologne Gay Pride
|Feb. 2019
|Cologne: Karneval
|Nov.
|Cologne: Bear Pride
|Copenhagen, Den.
|Aug. 13-19
|Gay Pride Copenhagen
|Cornwall, UK
|Aug. 25
|Cornwall Gay Pride
|Coventry, UK
|June 9-10
|Coventry Pride
|Cumbria, UK
|June
|Cumbria Pride
|Curacao, Caribbean
|Sep. 27-30
|Curacao Pride
|Cymru, UK
|Aug. 25-27
|Cymru Pride
|Cyprus
|May
|Cyprus Pride
|Darwin, Australia.
|Feb. 2019
|Darwin Pride
|Aug. 9-26
|Darwin Festival
|Doncaster, UK
|Aug. 18
|Doncaster Pride
|Dresden, Germany
|May
|Dresden: CSD
|Dublin, Ireland
|June 21-30
|Gay Pride Dublin
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|June 16
|Edinburgh: Pride Scotia
|Edmonton, Canada
|June 8-17
|Edmonton Pride
|Ensenada, Mexico
|June 9-10
|Ensenada Pride
|Essen, Germany
|Aug. 10-11
|Essen: Ruhr CSD
|Essex, UK
|June 16
|Essex Gay Pride
|Exeter, UK
|May 12
|Exeter Gay Pride
|Faroe Islands
|July
|Faroe Islands Pride
|Frankfurt, Germany
|July 20-22
|CSD Frankfurt
|Glasgow, UK
|July 14-15
|Glasgow Gay Pride
|Gloucestershire, UK
|June
|Gloucestershire Pride
|Gold Coast, Austr.
|Sep/Oct
|Queensland Glitter Fest
|Gran Canaria, Spain
|Feb. 2019
|Gran Canaria: Carnival
|Oct. 6-14
|Gran Canaria: Fetish Week
|Grimsby, UK
|Sep.
|Grimsby Pride
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|June 9
|Guadalajara Pride
|Guelph, Canada
|Aprl 28-May 14
|Guelph Pride
|Halifax, Canada
|July 19-29
|Halifax Pride
|Hannover, Germany
|May 19-20
|Hannover CSD
|Hamburg, Germany
|July 27-Aug. 5
|Hamburg Gay Pride
|Jan. 17-19
|Hamburg: Bear Festival
|Havana, Cuba
|May
|Cuba Pride
|Helsinki, Finland
|June 25-July 1
|Helsinki Gay Pride
|Herts, UK
|Sep.
|Herts Pride
|Hong Kong, China
|Nov.
|Hong Kong Pride
|Hull, England
|July 21
|Hull Gay Pride
|Ibiza, Spain
|June 13-16
|Ibiza Gay Pride
|Istanbul, Turkey
|June
|Istanbul Pride
|Jasper, Canada
|Apr. 19-22
|Jasper Pride Festival
|Johannesburg, S.A.
|Oct.
|Johannesburg Pride
|Kelowna, Canada
|Aug. 11-18
|Okanagan Pride
|Kent, UK
|Aug.
|Kent Pride
|Leeds, UK
|Aug. 5
|Leeds Pride
|Leicester, UK
|Sep. 1
|Leicester Pride
|Leipzig, Germany
|July 13-21
|Leipzig: CSD
|Lethbridge, Canada
|June 15-23
|Lethbridge Pride
|Limerick, Ireland
|July
|Limerick Pride
|Lincoln, UK
|Sep. 29
|Lincoln Pride
|Lisbon, Portugal
|May 8-12
|Eurovision
|Lisbon, Portugal
|May 30- June 4
|Lisbon Bear Pride
|Lismore, Austr.
|Sep. 15
|Fruitopia: Lismore
|Liverpool, UK
|July 31
|Liverpool Pride
|London, UK
|June 22-July 7
|London Pride
|June 22-July 7
|UK Black Pride
|July 8-15
|London: Fetish Week
|Lubeck, Germany
|Aug. 18
|Lubeck CSD
|Luxembourg
|July 8-14
|Luxembourg Pride
|Madrid, Spain
|June 23-July 2
|World Pride Madrid
|Apr. 26-May 2
|Madrid: Sleazy Madrid
|July 4-8
|WE Party Madrid
|Magdeburg, Germany
|Aug. 25
|Magdeburg CSD
|Mainz, Germany
|June 30
|Mainz CSD
|Malta
|July
|Malta Gay Pride
|Manchester, UK
|Aug. 24-27
|Manchester Gay Pride
|July 7-9
|Manchester: Sparkle
|Manila, Philippines
|June 30
|Manila Metro Pride
|Marseille, France
|July 18-25
|The Gay Cruise
|Melbourne, Australia
|Feb. 2019
|Gay Pride March Victoria
|Feb. 2019
|Melbourne: Midsumma Fest
|Mexico City, Mexico
|June 23
|Mexico City Pride
|Milan, Italy
|June 1-22
|Milano Pride
|Montenegro
|Sep.
|Montenegro Pride March
|Montreal, Canada
|Aug. 9-19
|Montreal Pride
|July/Aug.
|Montreal: Divers/Cite
|Munich, Germany
|July 7-15
|Munich: CSD Festival
|Mumbai, India
|Jan. 31
|Mumbai Pride
|Mykonos, Greece
|Aug. 17-24
|Mykonos: XLsior
|Newcastle, UK
|July 20-21
|Newcastle Pride
|Noosa, Australia
|Mar. 16-18
|Noosa Rainbow Fest
|Norwich, UK
|July 28
|Norwich Pride
|Nottinghamshire, UK
|July
|Nottinghamshire Pride
|Ontario, Canada
|June 9-16
|Thunder Bay Pride
|Osaka, Japan
|Apr. 3
|Kansai Rainbow Pride
|Oslo, Norway
|June 23-June 30
|Oslo Pride
|Ottawa, Canada
|Aug. 21-27
|Ottawa Capital Pride
|Oxford, UK
|May 25-June 3
|Oxford Gay Pride
|Paramatta, Australia
|Oct. 29
|Paramatta Pride
|Paris, France
|June 30
|Paris Gay Pride March
|Oct. 19-22
|Disney Paris Magical Pride
|Perth, Australia
|November
|Pride Western Australia
|Perth, Australia
|Feb. 2019
|Perth Fair Days
|Phuket, Thailand
|April
|Phuket Gay Pride Festival
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|June 4-10
|Playa del Carmen Pride
|Pokolbin, Australia
|Oct. 12-14
|Pokolbin Pride
|Portsmouth, UK
|June
|Portsmouth Pride
|Prague, Czech Rep.
|Aug. 7-11
|Prague Pride
|Preston, UK
|Sep. 29
|Preston Gay Pride
|Puerto Rico
|June 3
|San Juan: Puerto Rico Pride
|Puerto Rico
|June 10
|Boqueron: Puerto Rico Pride
|Puerto Vallarta, Mex.
|May 21-28
|Puerto Vallarta Pride
|Jan. 25-Feb. 1
|Puerto Vallarta Beef Dip
|Punta Cana, Caribbean
|Sep. 15-22
|Caribbean Pride
|Quebec City, Canada
|Aug. 30-Sep. 2
|Quebec City Pride
|Queensland, Austr.
|Sep. 28-Oct.5
|Queensland Glitter Fest
|Quezon City, Philip.
|Dec.
|Quezon City Pride March
|Reading, UK
|Sep. 1
|Reading Pride
|Regina, Canada
|June 8-17
|Regina: Queen City Pride
|Reykjavik, Iceland
|Aug. 7-11
|Reykjavik Pride
|Aug. 30-Sep. 2
|Reykjavik: Bears on Ice
|Jan. 29-Feb. 1
|Reykjavik Winter Pride
|Riga, Latvia
|June 20
|Euro Pride 2015
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Nov.
|Gay Pride Brazil
|Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
|Feb./Mar. 2019
|Rio de Janeiro: Carnaval
|Rome, Italy
|June 9
|Roma Pride
|Rome, Italy
|March 10
|Rome: Fetish Pride
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|June 7
|Puerto Rico Pride
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|May 4-18
|Gay Pride Sao Paulo
|Saskatoon, Canada
|June 10-25
|Saskatoon Pride
|Seoul, South Korea
|June/July
|Korea Queer Festival
|Shanghai, China
|June 8-18
|Shanghai Pride
|Sheffield, UK
|July 28
|Sheffield Gay Pride
|Singapore
|–
|Singapore Pink Dot
|Sitges, Spain
|June 14-18
|Sitges Gay Pride
|Sofia, Bulgaria
|June 9
|Sofia Bulgaria Pride
|Solden, Austria
|Jan. 2016
|Gay Snow Happening
|Stockholm, Sweden
|July 27-Aug. 5
|Stockholm Gay Pride
|July 27-Aug. 19
|EuroPride: Sweden
|Stuttgart, Germany
|July 13-29
|CSD Stuttgart
|Suffolk, UK
|June
|Suffolk Pride
|Sunderland, UK
|Sep.
|Sunderland Gay Pride
|Sunshine Coast, Aus.
|Feb. 2019
|Sunshine Coast Pride
|Surrey, Canada
|June 30
|Surrey Pride
|Swansea, UK
|June
|Swansea Gay Pride
|Swindon, UK
|July
|Swindon & Wiltshire Pride
|Sydney, Aus.
|June 9-28
|Sydney Pride Festival
|Sydney, Australia
|Feb./Mar. 2019
|Sydney LGBT Mardi Gras
|Sydney, Australia
|Feb./Mar. 2019
|Sydney Gay Mardi Gras Party
|Sydney, Australia
|Feb./Mar. 2019
|Sydney: Bear Essentials
|Taipei, Taiwan
|Nov. 6
|Taiwan LGBT Pride
|Tel Aviv, Israel
|June 8
|Tel Aviv Gay Pride
|Tignes, France
|Mar. 17-24
|European Snow Pride
|Tijuana, Mexico
|June 16
|Tijuana Pride
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|July 23
|Roze Mandaag
|Tokyo, Japan
|May 5-6
|Tokyo Rainbow Pride
|Toronto, Canada
|June 22-24
|Pride Toronto
|August
|Toronto Leather Pride
|Totnes, UK
|Sep.
|Totnes Pride
|Vancouver, Canada
|Aug. 5
|Vancouver Gay Pride
|Jan. 23-31
|Whistler Gay Ski Week
|Victoria, B.C., Canada
|June 30-July 8
|Victoria Pride
|Vienna, Austria
|June 9-18
|Vienna Pride
|Wakefield, UK
|Aug. 12
|Wakefield Pride
|Walsall, UK
|Aug. 25
|Walsall Pride
|Warsaw, Poland
|June 9
|Warsaw Equality Pride
|Warwickshire, UK
|Aug. 18
|Warwickshire Pride
|Winnipeg, Canada
|May 25-June 3
|Pride Winnipeg
|York, UK
|June
|York Pride
|Zagreb, Croatia
|June 9
|Zagreb Pride
|Zurich, Switzerland
|June 8-17
|Zurich Pride