Texas plane crash: All onboard dead – Another King Air aircraft consumed by fire

A twin-engine passenger plane crashed today, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Addison, Texas, killing all onboard. It is believed there were at least 10 people on the airplane.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air aircraft lost an engine after taking off. According to witnesses, it banked left and then crashed into an unoccupied airport hangar at Addison Municipal.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the plane was consumed by fire. They have started an investigation.

The Hawaii skydiving plane that crashed just a little over a week ago on Oahu’s North Shore was also a King Air aircraft. It is not known if it was also a Beechcraft BE-350 that killed those 11 people on Friday, June 21, 2019, when that aircraft also crashed shortly after take-off and was also consumed by fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will arrive this evening in Addison, Texas, to the scene of today’s crash. The plane was scheduled to land in St. Petersburg, Florida. Addison is about 20 miles north of Dallas.