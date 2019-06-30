US sends congratulations to Canada and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The U.S. Secretary of State issued the following two statement on behalf of the Government of the United States of America.

I extend my sincere congratulations to Canada as you celebrate Canada Day on July 1.

The United States and Canada share one of the most successful partnerships between any two nations in the world. We are proud to partner with Canada to promote democracy, human rights, and respect for the rule of law around the globe. We share the world’s largest and most dynamic trading relationship that supports millions of jobs in both of our countries. We collaborate closely to expand growth and opportunity in the region. Our joint efforts to combat terrorism, respond to humanitarian crises, and prevent global drug trafficking and human rights abuses protect not only our own citizens but vulnerable people around the world. We, partner, to advance scientific knowledge and develop new technologies through joint research and space collaboration which will improve our lives.

On Canada Day, we join with our Canadian friends and neighbors to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of Confederation.

On behalf of the United States, I send warm wishes to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as you celebrate the 59th anniversary of your independence.

The recent transfer of power was historic, and today we salute your commitment to building a better, more stable and more prosperous future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We appreciate this renewed opportunity to strengthen ties between our two nations through our Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, which focuses on improving governance, promoting peace and security, combating corruption, advancing human rights, and creating conditions for greater U.S. investment and economic growth.