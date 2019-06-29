Pakistan President lauds Prince Aga Khan for promoting tourism

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi praised Prince Aga Khan IV for promoting tourism in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Aga Khan is a title held by the Imam of the Nizari Isma’ili Shias. Since 1957, the holder of the title has been the 49th Imam, Prince Shah Karim al-Husseini, Aga Khan, a business magnate with British citizenship, as well as a racehorse owner and breeder, after succeeding his grandfather.

Addressing the concluding session of the 3-day International Conference on Mountaineering, Eco Tourism and Hospitality at Karakorum International University (KIU) on the Hunza Campus, the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were and are very peaceful and play a pivotal role for the promotion of tourism in the country, reported the DND News Agency.

He further said that KIU has always played an important role in the promotion of tourism and in imparting the required skills to the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that the government also stresses promotion of tourism, keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the tourism potential in the country.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, members of the GB legislative assembly, foreign delegates, senior officers of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan, and people from various walks of life participated in the closing ceremony of the conference.

The President addressed the conference and said that there is enough potential in terms of mountaineering and eco-tourism, and if skills are imparted to the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan for hospitality and tourism management, maximum benefits can be reaped out of it. He further added that It is a unique opportunity for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan that KIU has arranged a 3-day conference for them to learn from the research papers of various researchers. They have worked hard to understand the ground realities of the country and their efforts are laudable.

His Highness Prince Agha Karim Khan has also played an important role for the promotion of tourism by opening the Altit and Baltit forts tor the public.