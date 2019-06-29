Lufthansa Group’s airline Edelweiss offers CO2 offsetting within booking process

From now on, Edelweiss passengers can pay for their CO2 compensation quickly and easily together with the ticket price. The Swiss holiday airline, which belongs to the Lufthansa Group, has integrated the option to fly CO2-neutrally directly into the booking process. This makes Edelweiss the second Group airline after Austrian Airlines to offer this service.

That’s how it works: If a customer books a flight on flyedelweiss.com, the cooperation partner myclimate calculates the resulting CO2 emissions during the booking process as well as the amount required to offset the CO2. If the guest wishes, they can add this sum to the airfare directly when booking the tickets.

Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss: “We do a lot to minimize the environmental impact of our business. With our latest innovation, we would also like to draw our guests’ attention to this important topic and make it as easy as possible for them to take the step towards CO2 compensation”.

The climate protection foundation myclimate supports projects in developing and emerging countries as well as in Switzerland with the compensation contributions of Edelweiss guests. These meet the highest quality standards and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

On Madagascar, for example, myclimate promotes the production and distribution of efficient and climate-friendly solar cookers. The aim is to counteract the rapid deforestation and reduce CO2 emissions. Raising awareness in schools about environmental protection and the reforestation of one seedling per cook stove sold are part of that project.

The offer of voluntary CO2 offsetting for passengers is an important component of the Lufthansa Group’s strategic environmental program. Step by step, the option will also be integrated into the booking masks of Lufthansa and SWISS. Both airlines have been offering their customers the opportunity to offset the CO2 emissions of their flights since 2007. The integration into the booking process should significantly increase the visibility of the offer.

All Lufthansa Group employees have been flying CO2-neutral on duty trips since 2019, in cooperation with the myclimate foundation.

The Lufthansa Group has been committed to a sustainable and responsible corporate policy for decades and strives to limit the environmental impact of its business activities to an unavoidable level. The Group is continuously investing in more efficient, environmentally friendly and quieter aircraft. The latest order of 40 state-of-the-art aircraft including the Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9, listed at 12 billion US dollars, underlines this ambition. The current order volume is comprised of more than 200 aircraft of the latest generation.