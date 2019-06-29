‘Airport emergency’ leaves all flights grounded at Newark Liberty International Airport

Newark Airport in New Jersey was shut down on Saturday morning due to an airport emergency, leaving all flights grounded for approximately one hour at the crucial east coast transport hub.

“Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport,” the airport’s official Twitter account said shortly before 9am local time.

To deal with the closure the Federal Aviation Administration said that traffic destined for the airport was intentionally delayed at its departure point.

The international airport was reopened about an hour after it was shut down but passengers are being advised to check with their airline as flights are experiencing delays.

United Airlines’ tweeted that the FAA initiated a mandatory ground stop at the airport because of a disabled aircraft on the runway.

Several US news outlets are reporting that it was sparked after a plane that took off from nearby La Guardia airport was forced to make an emergency landing.