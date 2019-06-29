New GM at Kanaloa at Kona resort

Castle Resorts & Hotels has named Dale Mustard as general manager of Kanaloa at Kona, a private condominium oceanfront resort overlooking Keauhou Bay. Mustard will oversee the daily operations of the 166-suite property located in beautiful Kailua-Kona.

Mustard brings more than 25 years of hotel management experience to her new role as general manager. Prior to joining Castle Resorts & Hotels, she served as front office manager at Kapalua Villas Maui, overseeing all aspects of front office operations including customer relations and management/training, as well as a guest service manager at Aston Maui Kaanapali Villas. She also spent a year as general manager of Post Falls Comfort Inn & Suites in Post Falls, Idaho, and three years as director of operations at Coast Santa Cruz Hotel in Santa Cruz, California. Mustard has held additional positions with Hampton by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Mustard received her certificate in travel and tourism from Salem College of Business & Technology. She has lived and worked in Hawaii since 2011.