Happy Independence Day, Seychelles

The “One Seychelles” Political Party has posted a message wishing the People of Seychelles a Happy National Day.

“On the 29th June 1976 our islands moved to become an Independent Country. Nationhood came with the belief that every Seychellois imaterial of their colour of the skin, political affiliation, religious beliefs would remain islanders with equal chances and respect.

“The 2019 Independence Day Celebrations is a time to reflect on where we are as it is a time to party” said Alain St.Ange, President of the One Seychelles political party before adding that he was being joined by the Leaders of the ‘One Seychelles’ Political Party to wish everyone a Happy National Day.