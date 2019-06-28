Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport: Busiest spring on record

As we head into the first official long-weekend of summer, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is pleased to announce its busiest spring on record as 701,573 passengers arrived and departed through the airport from March to May 2019. Billy Bishop Airport’s award-winning carriers, Porter Airlines and Air Canada, contributed to the record passenger numbers, which were a combination of business and leisure travellers.

“Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique passenger experience which includes complimentary shuttle service to/from Union Station, comfortable lounges, superior customer service and with the airport’s prime location steps from downtown Toronto, a level of convenience that can’t be beat,” said Gene Cabral, Executive Vice President, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. “With the warm weather finally here and travellers taking off on holiday to destinations like New York, Montreal, Boston, Halifax, or beautiful cottage country in Muskoka, this summer is already shaping up to be a busy one. We are thrilled to announce our record-breaking spring and look forward to welcoming travellers through YTZ this summer and making their journeys as smooth as possible.”

Billy Bishop Airport experienced record-breaking monthly passenger levels this spring during each month, including a record 257,614 passengers in May 2019 alone, and surpassing the previous year’s spring numbers by a record 23,000. Billy Bishop Airport serviced 2,807,208 business and leisure travellers in 2018 and is Canada’s ninth busiest airport.