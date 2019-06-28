Air Canada flies from Montreal to Sydney, Nova Scotia

Air Canada yesterday inaugurated new, non-stop service between Montreal and Sydney, Nova Scotia . This arrival of flight AC7998 in Sydney yesterday marked the beginning of daily service between the two cities until October 26, 2019 . The flight will be operated on a 78-seat Q400 turboprop aircraft. This connection will allow for travel between the two cities, or travellers can connect onward to other destinations from across Air Canada’s network through the hub in Montreal .

“We are pleased to be able to offer this service between Sydney and Montreal , further strengthening our presence in Atlantic Canada and offering an additional travel option to and from beautiful Nova Scotia . Running through the busy summer travel season and into the fall, this flight will boost leisure travel to the area, with attractions such as the nearby Cabot Trail and the beautiful scenery of Cape Breton Island . This link will also benefit the business community as we’ve optimized flight times to allow for connectivity to and from Western Canada ,” said Mark Galardo , Vice President, Network Planning at Air Canada.

The flight also complements our existing service from Toronto .

“I am so pleased that Air Canada is re-launching this Sydney to Montreal direct flight at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport. It will not only increase visits between our two cities, but Montreal is a portal to the rest of Canada and the world. At the moment, this is a seasonal offering, but opportunities like this enable us to showcase and enhance the potential of our market,” said Cecil P. Clarke , Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“It is good news to have a direct flight between Montreal and Sydney, Nova Scotia . This will facilitate trade and tourism between our two cities, and we are delighted,” said Robert Beaudry , Montreal Executive Committee member responsible for economic development, housing and design.

“This new direct flight between Sydney and Montreal will help increase tourism and stimulate business connectivity between Cape Breton and the rest of Canada and the world; all via the expansive Air Canada connection network available over Montreal . Increasing air access is a priority for us and this new direct service will provide both business and leisure travelers with even more flying options and more reasons to come to Cape Breton . We are extremely pleased that Air Canada have demonstrated their confidence in Cape Breton tourism and shown support to the local business community,” said Mike MacKinnon , CEO of J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Flight

Departs

Arrives

Days of Week

AC7998

Montreal 13:20

Sydney 16:20

Daily

AC7997

Sydney 6:00

Montreal 7:05

Daily