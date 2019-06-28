Charlotte Tilbury launches at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5

Today, makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury, announced that her eponymous, award-winning brand, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, is continuing on its incredible, global beauty takeover by launching into the airport travel retail space, starting with London’s most iconic airport, Heathrow, in World Duty Free at Terminal 5.

In another momentous step for the brand, and for the first time ever, the 80 million annual travelers will be able to purchase Charlotte’s award-winning makeup and skincare before boarding their flights from the Europe’s busiest airport, through the World Duty Free store in Terminal 5.

“I am SO excited to finally launch my award-winning beauty brand in airport travel retail with World Duty Free, at one of the most iconic airports in the world!! I can’t wait to introduce even more women and men to my easy to choose and easy to use makeup and skincare. Whether you’re jetting off for a summer holiday, a business trip, or a weekend away with friends, there’s something for EVERYONE!!” Charlotte Tilbury

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow said:

“We are delighted to be the first airport to welcome Charlotte Tilbury- another unique shopping offer for the thousands of passengers passing through Terminal 5 each year. Hosting the finest British brands at Heathrow is essential in our goal to deliver the best airport service and shopping experience in the world, and a lasting, positive impression of our country to our overseas visitors.”

“This agreement with Charlotte Tilbury is a world first, as our store will be the only location in airport travel retail worldwide, where customers can buy the much sought-after Charlotte Tilbury range. As the leading global travel retailer, we constantly strive to deliver the latest brands to our customers, and we’re delighted to be able to offer this iconic brand. The range will also include some exciting product offerings such as Beach Sticks and skincare sets, The Gift of Goddess Skin and Red Carpet Skin. We’re confident that the launch will be a great success.” Krista Suresh, Global Head of Beauty for Dufry

The new Charlotte Tilbury Beauty counter, situated at the front of the World Duty Free Beauty Hall, officially opened today, Friday 28th June. Bringing Charlotte’s expert Hollywood, red carpet and backstage secrets to life in Heathrow Terminal 5, the counter has been designed with the instantly recognizable rose gold, night crimson and old Hollywood inspired décor, which customers have come to know and love.

The counter will showcase Charlotte’s makeup and skincare products, including her famous Charlotte’s Magic Cream and the icon Pillow Talk alongside Charlotte’s iconic 10 looks wardrobe which is at the heart of the brand. One woman, 10 looks – like a wardrobe of little black dresses, these color-curated, off-the-peg, ready-to-wear makeup looks show women how to match the right eyes, cheeks and lips as put together by Charlotte. Unique to the range, women can choose by personality, lifestyle & preference. All customers will have the chance to explore, play and shop at their leisure and discover her travel beauty tips and tricks.

Charlotte’s award-winning Beach Sticks, inspired by her childhood in the magical, bohemian Ibiza, will be exclusively retailed in World Duty Free at Heathrow Terminal 5 going forward, outside of CharlotteTilbury.com. The easy-to-use, creamy color blushes create the ultimate summer radiant glow, the perfect accompaniment for any holiday beauty look.

On the day of launch, travelers leaving from London’s Paddington Station to head to Heathrow, will find Charlotte’s Team Tilbury cabin crew handing out her iconic Hot Lips stickers to place on their suitcases.