A bright light in Skal: Skal Asia Congress 2019 opens

The 48th Skal Asia Congress was officially opened by Skal International President Lavonne Wittman and local tourism dignitaries.

President Lavonne said, “I am honored to be part of your congress and proud to be your President. My Presidential theme for this year is strength through collaboration.

“Are you interested or committed to enjoy this journey with me?

“Building a strong organization that is focused on collaboration is a key element for success. A team that works together, has a strong shared vision and continually searches for ways to improve and adds to this success,” President Lavonne commented.

In front of 300 delegates a spectacular flag parade was followed by a dazzling cultural performance and the traditional lamp lighting ceremony signifying the opening of the congress.

Skal Asia with over 2,200 members in 43 Clubs, 28 grouped in five national committees and 15 affiliated, the Skål Asian Area is the most diverse Area in the world of Skål, reaching from Guam in the Pacific Ocean more than 10,000 km to Mauritius in the Indian Ocean with clubs in 19 countries in between.

During his opening address Asia Area President Jano Mouawad announced that membership in Asia continues to grow and new clubs are formed. President Jano went on to thank Congress organizer and President of Skal Bangalore, Manoj Matthews for a job well done.

The three day congress ends on Sunday 30th June 2019.