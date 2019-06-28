Ethiopian Airlines launches flights to Garowe, Somalia

Ethiopian Airlines Group announced the launch of its flight to Garowe, Somalia, via Bossaso, Somalia effective 15 July 2019.

The flight schedule to Garowe, Somalia is as per the below:

Flight

Number Frequency

Departure

Airport Departure time Arrival

Airport Arrival

Time Sub Fleet

ET 0368 Mon, Wed,

Sat. ADD 11:30 BSA 13:35 ET DH8

ET 0368 Mon, Wed,

Sat. BSA 14:35 GGR 15:20 ET DH8

ET 0368 Mon, Wed,

Sat. GGR 16:20 ADD 18:20 ET DH8

Regarding the launch of the flight, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Mr. Tewolde GebereMariam, remarked, “It gives us a great pleasure to launch our flight to Garowe, Somalia. In addition to our operating flight to Mogadishu, Somalia, the new service significantly strengthens the long-standing people-to-people, economic and political ties between the two neighborly and sisterly countries. It will also enable the important Somali Diaspora in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Europe and Africa to travel to their homeland via Addis Ababa, our main hub, as well as get connected to the world thanks to our extended global network of over 120 international destinations.

We will keep serving the huge volume of traffic between the two sisterly countries and the traffic between Somalia and the rest of the world with more frequencies and route network.”

Ethiopian launched its debut flight to Somalia, Mogadishu 4 decades ago.