Travellanda identified as one of “1000 Companies to Inspire Britain”

Travellanda has been identified as one of London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2019. The report is a celebration of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), with companies representing over 40 sectors and spanning every country and region across the UK.

To be selected for the list, businesses had to demonstrate not only positive revenue growth over the last three years but also outperform their sector peers. The result is a unique and varied list of the UK’s most dynamic companies. More details on the Companies to Inspire reports and methodology can be found online at 1000companies.com.

As a leading B2B Accommodation Wholesaler, Travellanda is one of the travel industry’s fastest growing companies. Through cutting edge technology, it provides highly competitive wholesale rates on an inventory of over 300,000 hotels worldwide. Using the Travellanda XML Connectivity, Online Reservation System or White Label solution, travel agencies, tour operators, B2B online systems and OTA’s have access to a wide range of hotels and apartments from self-catering and one-star accommodation to deluxe five-star properties. Travellanda’s head office is in London and it has local offices in Bangkok and Istanbul.

Amir Gharizadeh, Director of Travellanda (pictured above) said: “Maintaining a high growth rate when one is a young company is a real mark of success but managing to maintain a high growth rate as one grows is truly exceptional. I am incredibly proud of our team and hugely grateful to every single member of staff for their tremendous efforts and dedication.”

David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group: “Congratulations to all the companies selected for inclusion in the sixth edition of London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report, which identifies the UK’s most dynamic SMEs. SMEs drive growth, innovation and job creation and are the lifeblood of the British economy. We believe that supporting the growth of these businesses is critical to the UK economy and the creation of a society that works for everyone.”