Another American tourist dies in Dominican Republic

Khalid Adkins from Denver, Colorado, was vacationing in the Dominican Republic (DR) with his daughter Mia when he became ill and subsequently died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

According to Khalid’s daughter, he began complaining about a bump on his leg being painful. They went to the hotel’s medical clinic and made the decision to forgo treatment unless the pain worsened. Mia then took a flight home to Denver.

Mr. Adkins had booked an earlier return flight but had to leave the airplane, because his symptoms got worse. He had vomited in the plane’s lavatory and was sweating profusely. His breathing was becoming labored, and he was taken to Santo Domingo where they said his kidneys were failing.

Khalid was the recipient of a kidney transplant years ago and was in excellent health when he left Colorado for his vacation to the DR.

When daughter Mia called on Wednesday to follow-up with the hospital, she was informed that he had died. No one had been notified until then. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The Dominican Republic has been in the news over several tourist deaths in the past couple of months. The results of the autopsy will be of great interest.