Now departing: Hawaiian Airlines Fukuoka-Honolulu flights

After launching Fukuoka, Japan, service from Honolulu, Hawaii, in April 2012, Hawaiian Airlines suspended its daily service to Fukuoka on June 29, 2014 with the final return light back to Honolulu on June 30, 2014. Now, 5 years later, this route is again going to be resumed by the airline.

Beginning November 26, 2019, Hawaiian Air will once again commence flights between Fukuoka and Honolulu.

There have long been strong historical ties between Hawaii and Fukuoka – the ancestral home of many of the state’s residents. Many families in Hawaii have relatives from Fukuoka or Kyushu, the island that Fukuoka is a part of.

In 2012 when Hawaiian Airlines initially launched flights between the 2 destinations, it was estimated that this route would generate $156 million in visitor spending in the islands each year and $17 million in tax revenues. If successful this time around with passenger demand, the additional revenue should be even greater.