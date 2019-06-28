Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York GM: Finalist for GM of the Year

Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York, a luxury hotel in Manhattan overlooking Central Park, is pleased to announce that the hotel’s beloved general manager, Prince A. Sanders, was named as a top-three finalist for General Manager of the Year in The HSMAI Greater New York Chapter Awards of Excellence 2019.

The General Manager of the Year award is given to the general manager who has delivered outstanding leadership, service and commitment. The winners and finalists were honored last night on June 26 at The Frank W. Berkman Awards Dinner at the JW Marriott Essex House New York.

“We’re incredibly proud of Prince for being nominated as one of the best and brightest in New York City hospitality,” said Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels. “He has been instrumental to the hotel’s success since he joined us over five years ago, maintaining the hotel’s Forbes Five-Star status and leading us through a multi-million-dollar renovation. Prince exemplifies the finest qualities in the hospitality industry, and we are truly better because of his leadership.”

The HSMAI Greater New York Chapter Awards of Excellence exists to celebrate exceptional achievements in travel and tourism in New York City. The awards acknowledge committed professionals who consistently exceed expectations, exemplify passion for the tourism and hospitality industry, and demonstrate superb leadership skills. The accomplishments and careers of industry professionals in the Greater New York hospitality community are highlighted as the “Best of the Best” and are nominated by their peers and recognized in the following categories: The Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award, Revenue Management Executive of the Year, Hospitality Professional of the Year, Sales Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive of the Year and General Manager of the Year.

“Being recognized by the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter as General Manager of the Year is such an honor, especially in a city where hospitality is so distinguished and there were so many other great nominees,” said Prince A. Sanders, general manager of Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York.

A hospitality veteran with more than 15 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry, Prince A. Sanders brings valuable expertise, skill and experience to lead Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York. He initially joined Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York in 2014 as hotel manager and was promoted to general manager in 2017.

Sanders started a second career in hospitality leaving a career as a professional ballet dancer and achieved the level of general manager without formal training in the hospitality industry. He launched his hospitality career in 2002 with Starwood’s W Hotels, first in Chicago and then New York, where he moved from guest services manager to director of the front office. He continued his career at the Ritz Carlton Hotel New York, where he served as front of the house manager and assistance rooms executive. He elevated the hotel’s brand through employee training and development and was awarded the company’s Leader of the Year award for his commitment to service and dedication to training. His on-property training sessions were adapted for Ritz Carlton properties across the northeast, and he became certified to conduct trainings on behalf of Ritz Carlton to companies outside of the hospitality industry. In 2010, Mr. Sanders was tapped to assist in the development of training manuals for the Edition Hotels, Marriott’s lifestyle brand in partnership with Ian Schrager. He assisted with employee trainings for the openings of The Waikiki Edition, The Istanbul Edition and The London Edition.

Sanders is an avid writer who has published a children’s book, The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince, that teaches life lessons and communications skills. He is also a former professional ballet dancer who danced with the Joffrey Ballet, one of the world’s premier dance companies, and currently serves as Chair of the American Ballet Theatre Junior Counsel.