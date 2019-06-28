Gymnastics Australia checks in with Accor hotels

Gymnastics Australia have welcomed Accor hotels as the organization’s Official Accommodation Partner in a multi-year deal which will support members, athletes, officials and the broader gymnastics community in accessing premium accommodation nationwide.

Accor hotels will act as the official hotel partner of GA’s three major events – the World Cup and Australian Championships in Melbourne as well as the National Clubs Carnival on the Gold Coast, the largest gymnastics event in Australia with more than 4000 participants.

Furthermore, Accor will provide exclusive discounted rates at its collection of Art Series, Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree properties to GA members and families to ensure they can access the best deals for both gymnastics competitions and leisure travel needs.

“It is great to welcome such a strong brand as Accor to the Gymnastics Australia family,” said GA CEO Kitty Chiller.

“Accor joins us at a time of great growth in the sport and adds to the expanding list of brands aligning with Gymnastics Australia.

“There are hundreds of gymnastics events held nationally each year and access to the best accommodation for teams and athletes is essential. With Accor’s Art Series, Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree hotels, we not only have apartment-style rooms which are ideal for clubs and teams, but a broad network and offers that provide families and travelling teams.

“The gymnastics community can use all Art Series, Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree hotels, and has the added bonus of being able to access these offers for leisure travel too.”

This agreement adds to Accor’s growing list of sporting partnerships, including IRONMAN Australia, Touch Football Australia, Surf Life Saving Queensland and the Brisbane Bandits.

Accor Chief Operating Officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, said he is thrilled Gymnastics Australia has selected to partner with Accor.

“Our company is a great supporter of sport and youth participation,” said Mr McGrath.

“We look forward to working with Gymnastics Australia, its members, athletes, officials, spectators, stakeholders and communities to play an active role in the evolution of the sport.”

Under the new partnership with the world-leading Accor hospitality group, GA’s national team and squads touring internationally will have access to hundreds of properties around the world.