Porter Airlines inaugural flight touches down in Muskoka

Porter Airlines celebrated its first flight to Ontario’s ‘cottage country’ today with its inaugural flight to Muskoka, one of the world’s iconic summer retreats. Passengers enjoyed non-stop service from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Muskoka Airport, and were met by local officials and residents on arrival.

“Porter has received strong interest in its seasonal Muskoka flights since we announced service in the spring,” said Robert Deluce, executive chairman of Porter Airlines. “Travelers value convenience and we are dedicated to making Muskoka more accessible, whether you’re taking the short flight from Toronto or connecting from one of our other destinations.”

With the introduction of Porter’s seasonal Muskoka flights, people looking to relax in a tranquil wilderness setting, can do so with a flight time of approximately 20 minutes. Operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Mondays, service continues until September 3.

“This new summer service between Toronto and Muskoka gives visitors easy access to some of the most incredible natural and cultural treasures Ontario has to offer,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “This is the kind of initiative that really helps grow Ontario’s economy and our tourism sector.”

Situated among pristine waters, and surrounded by scenic shorelines and vast forests, Muskoka is one of Ontario’s most sought-after vacation spots. In addition to stunning vistas, visitors can enjoy the region’s heritage communities and vibrant towns, offering excellent shopping, one-of-a-kind entertainment, events and an abundance of recreational activities. Muskoka’s charm and beauty offers a unique experience for families, groups, and couples looking to create long-lasting memories.

“The District and the Muskoka Airport Board are very excited for the arrival of scheduled service from Porter – making it easier for visitors and our residents to get to and from Muskoka and beyond this summer,” remarked District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck. “We look forward to working with our partners at Porter and RTO 12 to make this new service an experience as unforgettable as Muskoka is.”

Explorers’ Edge, the regional tourism organization, also launched its seasonal shuttle bus service, providing Porter passengers transportation from Muskoka Airport to accommodations across the region. The organization is also offering a traveler incentive of $100 in spending vouchers for those booking a flight and accommodation.

“Explorers’ Edge is excited to have partnered with Porter Airlines to introduce seasonal service to the Muskoka Airport,” said James Murphy, executive director of the regional tourism organization. “Muskoka and Algonquin Park are among the nation’s most popular vacation destinations, and this service will allow domestic and international tourists to have much easier access to a spectacular holiday here. We are very pleased to welcome the world via Porter’s extensive network.”