Norway Tourism focuses on face to face as it targets association and corporate buyers

Visit Norway has taken a creative, two pronged approach to the development of new relationships in the UK this week. The results have led to new business opportunities and a greater understanding of Norway’s meetings and event offering amongst a host of buyers.

On Tuesday the team from Visit Norway, along with partners Oslo, Bergen and Tromso, hosted a select group of association buyers for a focused evening of education and content. The event was created to change perceptions about Norway. In addition to destination led content, the evening included a highly relevant keynote on the need for associations to understand perceptions of their organizations if they are to attract and retain long term members.

Wednesday’s networking party at The Meetings Show saw DJ Fox – better known as Arve Lindgren, Convention Manager from Bergen – entertain a wide range of buyers and industry peers during a post show party. The event was a chance for attendees to get to know Norway’s relaxed and fun approach to events in an informal atmosphere.



“We are in the UK this week to build relationships. This could be with someone new or the continuation of previous conversations,” comments Frode Aasheim, managing director, Visit Norway. “These two networking events may seem totally different but the outcome is ultimately the same – an opportunity for Norway to take center stage and highlight why it is an ideal destination for any type of event, whether it by an association congress, a conference or incentive. You don’t win business in this industry through short term tactics. Instead, you need to look at the long term, build relationships and get to know your audience. Tuesday was all about one to one conversations, it gave us an opportunity to understand buyer pain points and change their perceptions. Wednesday on the other hand was our chance to reach a wider audience in a fun and engaging way that brought a smile to all the attendees.”

The Tuesday event took place at BMA House in London’s Bloomsbury area. The venue’s links to the medical sector as well as its strong sustainability led ethos tied in perfectly to Norway’s own core messages and offering.

The keynote was delivered by association and event industry speaker and PR Adam Baggs from Soaring Worldwide.