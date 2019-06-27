Seychelles key collaborators on Brazilian market receive taste of the Islands

The Seychelles multicolored flag was held high on the South American continent as the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis held an official mission visit in Brazil from June 16, 2019 to June 18, 2019.

Mrs. Francis’ visit, which was her first on the territory, was mainly purposed as a fact-finding mission and an opportune chance to meet the STB team as well as the travel trade there.

As part of her mission in Brazil, the STB Chief Executive met with key partners on the market specially in São Paulo in order to understand the Brazilian market dynamics better and to find ways to grow the business further.

On the first day of her visit, Mrs. Francis conducted a training seminar for 13 tourism professionals at Teresa Perez, one of the most important luxury travel company in the region. The meeting was an opportune time to also answer various questions on the destination.

A similar session was conducted at Copastur Prime; the presentation was held in front of a live audience and was recorded so as it could be broadcast to all their employees. Mrs. Francis provided answers to the questions from their team regarding Seychelles and she explained some best strategies for sales.

Seychelles represented by Mrs. Francis was also featured on a live broadcast talk show for the benefit of all the sales team from Primetour- a company focused on high-end clients-, Primetour’s travel professional and its accredited agents.

On the second day of her visit, the STB Chief Executive met with representatives from four airline companies-including Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways and Turkish Airlines- all connecting Seychelles to Brazil. During her meetings, Mrs. Francis invited the airline companies to participate in a campaign to increase sales to the archipelago and discuss other strategies to promote flights to the destination.

The pinnacle of this official mission was a special event organised by the STB team in Brazil for 11 journalists and digital influencers during which Mrs. Francis offered a cooking workshop to the media professionals.

The STB Chief Executive showed the media guests attending the event how to create a few authentic creole dishes, such as chicken curry, papaya and mango chutneys and lentils, as she engaged them in a Q&A session during which she provided some interesting facts and information, about the Coco De Mer and the destination.

The media professional attending the session had an opportunity to experience a taste of the Seychelles Islands and shared photos and videos of their Creole lunch on social media to their huge network of fans and followers.

The event was also broadcasted live on Instagram. Global Vision Access, STBs representative on the Brazilian market, recorded several short videos, which will be used for future promotion on social media throughout the year and for training seminars.