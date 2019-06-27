Moscow Domodedovo Airport first in Russia to join NetZero2050 commitment

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has become the first Russian airport to sign ‘NetZero2050’ resolution during the 29th ACI EUROPE Annual General Assembly. The initiative addresses global climate change.

Within the frameworks of ‘NetZero2050’ resolution, 194 airports representing 24 countries across the globe have committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The initiative will lead to annual CO2 emissions reductions of 3.46 million tons by 2050, considering European airports’ current traffic volumes and its estimated carbon footprint.

Dr Michael Kerkloh, President of ACI EUROPE and CEO of Munich Airport commented “Europe’s airports have been leading climate action with annual reductions announced every year for the past decade*. 43 of them have actually become carbon neutral, supported by the global industry standard Airport Carbon Accreditation. However, today’s commitment brings a new dimension to this – no offsets. Crucially, with its NetZero2050 commitment, the airport industry is aligning itself with the Paris Agreement and the new Climate goal adopted just last week by the EU.”

The air hub has already implemented several measures aimed at incorporating green technologies to its operations.

For instance, DME airfield services employ 32 self-propelled passenger boarding stairways with electric drive. Domodedovo has switched to LED lighting in the terminal building, decreasing energy consumption by 70% and replacing mercury-containing lamps.

The airport participates in environmental initiatives on a regular basis including ‘The Forest of Victory’ and ‘The Earth Hour movement’.